How Pistons Season Opener Against Celtics is Immediate Playoff Test

The moment has finally arrived as the Detroit Pistons will open the 2026-27 NBA season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

After a 2025-26 season in which they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before falling in the second round to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons have their sights set on higher goals, including delivering Detroit its first NBA championship since 2004.

This offseason, the Eastern Conference improved drastically. This will make it difficult for the Pistons not only to replicate last season’s run, but also to make an NBA title run. Even with the odds stacked against them, the Pistons have shown they can overcome them and prove the pundits wrong. The Pistons' recent results reflect that, and it all starts Tuesday against the Celtics.

Season Opener Gives Pistons Test vs. Playoff Caliber Team

Oct 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday’s season opener against a Celtics team that sees the return of a fully healthy Jayson Tatum will be an early test against an opponent the Pistons could very well see later on in the postseason.

The Pistons look to pass what is considered an early test against a playoff team by beating the Celtics, whom they went 3-1 against last season, with their lone loss coming in NBA Cup group play at TD Garden.

After Jayson Tatum returned late last season, the Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference behind the Pistons with a 56-26 overall record. The Celtics' hopes of reclaiming their Eastern Conference title ended in the first round at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

FanDuel Sportsbook sees the Celtics and Pistons as top contenders to win the NBA championship. The Celtics have the third-best odds in the Eastern Conference to win the NBA championship at +1300, and the Pistons are fifth at +2500. Here's a look at some of the top contenders to win the title.

Oklahoma City Thunder +250

San Antonio Spurs +280

New York Knicks +950

Philadelphia 76ers +1000

Boston Celtics +1500

Minnesota Timberwolves +2200

Toronto Raptors +2500

Denver Nuggets +2700

Detroit Pistons +2700

Cleveland Cavaliers +2700

Pistons Face New Look Celtics Starting Five

Sep 28, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward/guard Jayson Tatum (0) with forward Paul George (13) during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with Jaylen Brown off to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics enter their season opener against the Pistons with a new-look starting five.

Paul George was the piece that the Celtics acquired in the offseason blockbuster trade. Last season with the 76ers, George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. While he’s getting older, George has shown he can still contribute and be a valuable asset to an NBA roster, something he looks to bring to a Celtics team desperate to reclaim their crown in the East.

Sep 28, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Celtics who look to spoil what should be a thrilling opening-day environment at LCA include Derrick White. Payton Pritchard and Mitchell Robinson round out a potential starting five for the Celtics on Tuesday afternoon against the Pistons.

The tip-off from LCA between the Pistons and Celtics is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on NBC. It’ll be the first game of a three-game NBA opening day triple-header that also features the defending champs, the New York Knicks, hosting LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will close out the day in a rematch of last season’s thrilling Western Conference Finals series.

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