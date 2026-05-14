2 Reasons Pistons Lost Game 5 to Cavs, Including 1 Problem at the Center of It All

Devastated Detroit Pistons fans are still processing the stunning 117-113 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

A game the Pistons had in the grasp late in the fourth quarter slipped away and featured some controversy at the end of regulation. The Pistons are now on the brink of elimination after three consecutive losses to the Cavaliers in the series, down 3-2 heading back to Cleveland for Game 6.

Here’s a breakdown of how the Pistons lost to the Cavaliers in Game 5 and the one controversy that surrounded the loss.

Controversy Surrounding Pistons Loss

With the game tied at 113 in the final seconds of regulation, the Pistons forced a defensive stop on the Cavaliers' last possession as Cleveland had a chance to nail a game-winning basket.

Ausar Thompson, who made the stop, was tripped by Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers, and instead of a foul being called that would’ve sent him to the free-throw line and likely would’ve given the Pistons the Game 5 win, the game went into overtime.

Pistons fans are infuriated that a foul was not called and feel Game 5 was taken from them. However, it was much more than just one blown call that led to Detroit's demise against their bitter division rival, the Cavaliers.

Fourth Quarter Collapse

While the Pistons' frustration with the officiating is justified, it’s hard to be that frustrated with one bad call when the Pistons had victory in their grasp down the stretch in the fourth quarter and multiple opportunities to close out the game.

With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Pistons led by as many as nine, and it felt like Detroit was well on its way to taking a 3-2 series lead. However, failing to score in the final three minutes was the reason for the loss.

It’s a loss that stings for the Pistons. With the series heading back to Cleveland, all the momentum seems to be with the Cavaliers as they look to close out Detroit on Friday night at Rocket Arena and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the New York Knicks.

Lack Of Support For Cade Cunningham

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the second half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Other than Daniss Jenkins scoring 19 points in his first career playoff start with the absence of Duncan Robinson, Pistons star Cade Cunningham didn’t receive much support in the Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cunningham led the Pistons with 39 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds on 13-of-27 shooting from the field. Jalen Duren was again a no-show for the Pistons, and the only other players to score in double figures were Tobias Harris (13 points) and Paul Reed (10 points).

The Cavaliers, despite struggling with turnovers, had great team chemistry in their first road win of the postseason. In addition to James Harden’s 30 points, four other Cavaliers players scored in double figures, including Donovan Mitchell (21 points), Max Strus (20 points), Evan Mobley (19 points), and Jarrett Allen (16 points).

Strus' six three-pointers in particular proved to be massive in the Cavaliers' win. Mobley and Allen also outplayed Duren again in the win, combining for 35 points.

The Cavaliers look to close out the Pistons in Game 6 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. The tip-off between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on Prime Video.