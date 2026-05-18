Pistons Season Ends With Game 7 Meltdown Against Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons' season came to a devastating end as the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, winning 125-94 on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Cavaliers outworked the Pistons from start to finish. It was a stark contrast to Game 6 on Friday night, in which the Pistons outworked Cleveland. Three-point shooting, assists, and offensive rebounding leading to second-chance opportunities set the tone early for the Cavaliers in their Game 7 rout of the Pistons.

Just a few plays into the game, Donovan Mitchell had already recorded the same number of assists as his series average, and he carried that momentum the rest of the game. Mitchell put on a show in Game 7, leading the Cavaliers with 26 points, eight assists, and six rebounds on 10-of-22 shooting from the field.

The Cavaliers scored six three-pointers in the first quarter and didn’t let up offensively for the rest of the first half as the Pistons could never recover. Off the bench, Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill stepped up, scoring 23 points and knocking down five three-pointers.

The Cavaliers' bigs also had their way against the Pistons as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 44 points in the Game 7 thrashing of Detroit.

Pistons Meltdown In Game 7

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Among the biggest issues for the Pistons in Game 7 was their lack of physicality. As the Cavaliers continued to pour it on, the Pistons' frustration showed, and many fans inside LCA waved the white flag early.

The Pistons struggled from the field, shooting 35 percent in the Game 7 blowout. Cade Cunningham, whom the Pistons were looking towards to lead the charge in Game 7, was shut down by the Cavaliers, finishing with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds, going 5-of-16 from the field. Cunningham also went 0-of-7 from beyond the arc in a game where the Pistons shot 31 percent from three-point range.

What’s Next For the Pistons?

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While many will agree that the Pistons overachieved this season, especially for a team that won just 14 games two seasons ago, their performance in Game 7’s lopsided loss is the type of defeat that will haunt fans for a long time, especially given that they were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons now shift their attention to the offseason, where fans hope that general manager Trajan Langdon makes a bold move to help Detroit take the next step towards making and winning an NBA championship, but most importantly, make sure nothing like Game 7’s performance against the Cavaliers ever happens again.

Jalen Duren's struggles throughout this postseason run further proved that Cunningham needs a co-star, and the question is, if the Pistons decide to make that move, who will they acquire in the offseason? The debate for who would fit best has just begun, with Michael Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen being potential candidates.

Tobias Harris and Kevin Huerter are set to become free agents this summer, and the ball is now in Langdon’s court to make key offseason moves to help Detroit compete for a championship next season.