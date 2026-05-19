Breaking Down the Detroit Pistons Draft Picks and Protections

While expectations for the young Detroit Pistons grew exponentially over the course of the regular season, there's no doubt that this team were a group of overachievers this season.

Overachieving doesn't excuse postseason losses. Over time, Detroit became a true championship-contending team. When the Pistons season ended in dramatic fashion Sunday night against the Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, fans didn't see a scrappy small market team overcoming odds, they saw a 60-win Eastern conference powerhouse claw through two seven-game series, one of which ended in a blowout loss in the semifinals.

Even after the loss, Detroit basketball lives in a brand new tier of the NBA landscape. The expectations have risen and mediocrity should be seen as failure now. Pistons brass turns their attention to the NBA Draft, where an absolutely loaded 2026 rookie class waits for them late in the first round.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

First round, pick No. 21

The NBA Draft is going to be worth watching all the way until the very last pick. The potential that comes with this class can raise franchises up from ashes. From A.J. Dybantsa and Cam Boozer to Allen Graves and Koa Peat, the class is extremely deep.

Losing in the semifinals of the postseason usually lands you a selection lower than No. 21, but Detroit's acquisition via trade of guard Kevin Huerter led to a first round pick swap between the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves own Detroit's first round pick as well, which now sits at No. 28. The trade landed a sharpshooter and a first round pick for Detroit's future.

ESPN's latest mock draft sees the Pistons drafting Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz with the No. 21 pick.

Detroit's second round pick?

Detroit held their second round pick in this year's draft up until the protections attached to it kicked in. The pick now belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans and it's finalized as the No. 58 pick in the draft. The stipulation attached to this pick stated that the least favorable (best) win-loss record between Detroit, Orlando, and Milwaukee would go to the New York Knicks. The Pistons finished with the best record of the three teams, which mean the pick went to the Knicks.

Detroit is without a second round pick at the moment, but they can trade back into the second round on draft night if they find someone they refuse to see hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Detroit has full ownership of their next six first round picks until 2032. This means no protections or stipulations are limiting them from retaining their selection. This also means they can package some of these picks to trade for a veteran or a younger available star to compliment Cade Cunningham.