Detroit Pistons 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room, Flexibility Do They Have This Offseason

The small amount of preseason expectations for the Detroit Pistons doesn't make losing in the postseason any easier to deal with.

The expectations for this team changed when they rattled off 13 straight victories early in the regular season. When the Pistons had two players and their head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, representing them at All-Star weekend, the basketball world knew they were capable of greatness. The team skipped a few steps in their rebuild by performing so well this season, but overachieving doesn't make loss any better to digest. The Detroit Pistons lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern conference semifinals Sunday night in a brutal blowout.

Unfortunately for the Eastern conference, the Pistons aren't going away any time soon. They're much closer to staying in contention for championships than they are from rebuilding. With that said, every roster decision going forward has a huge impact on Detroit's future, and it all starts with how much money they have available to spend on that future.

What they can do and what's likely

President of Basketball Operations and head decision-maker of Detroit's front office, Trajan Langdon, could have up to $27 million in cap space available if he really wanted it. This would include letting players on team options like Daniss Jenkins and Marcus Sasser walk away this summer for absolutely nothing in return.

"The Pistons probably won’t go the cap space route. That would mean clearing the books of a lot of guys who are rotation players. Instead, expect Detroit to stay over the cap, but to still have enough room to use the Non-Taxpayer MLE to bring in some talent. Life is good for the league’s most pleasant surprise." Keith Smith of USA Today

Jalen Duren's extremely lackluster postseason won't stop Detroit from retaining his Restricted Free Agency cap hold of about $19 million. They can either re-sign Duren to a deal, renounce his rights and keep the cap space that comes with his departure, or retain his rights so they can match any offers he's given.

Duren being a Restricted Free Agent means the Detroit Pistons front office will have priority over Duren. Other teams can offer the big man a contract worth up to four years and a starting salary of up to 25% of the league's salary cap, while the Pistons can give him five years and up to 30% of their cap space.

After his postseason performance, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Pistons watch Duren test his open market. It'd be interesting to see another team offer Duren the maximum just to see how Detroit reacts, but his inability to impact winning at the most important times has lessened his value lower to where it ever was before the All-Star break earlier this year.

Detriot is likely to retain Duren's rights so they can see if there's a contract offer for him worth matching. They're likely to retain most of their team options, but there's still a few dominos that need to fall.

Team options and extensions

Tobias Harris is on a deal that expires this summer. He'll be a unrestricted free agent this summer. Where the rest of the league values the soon-to-be 34-year-old veteran who stepped up in a role no one expected him to have to play going into the postseason.

Marcus Sasser, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland had their team options for this summer picked up last year. Thompson is eligible now for a big rookie scale extension. Pistons brass will have decisions to make regarding breakout guard Daniss Jenkins and forward Tolu Smith's team options. Thompson is eligible for a maximum of 25% of Detroit's cap space which is about $43 million.

Retaining some of these players and perhaps signing one or two of them to early contract extensions could keep Detroit under the first apron of the luxury tax. This limits Detroit's flexibility, but doesn't make star hunting impossible by any means. Detroit will have space to use the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to bring in new talent. Superstar guard Cade Cunningham needs all the help on the offensive end he can get.

Expect Detroit to be active, but not overly aggressive as far as signing unrestricted free agents outright. If Detroit does make splashes this offseason, it'll be in the form of a trade of some kind, whether it's a sign-and-trade during free agency or a normal trade some time after the rookie NBA Draft this June 23.