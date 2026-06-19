Detoit Pistons Defensive Anchor Isaiah Stewart Mentioned in Trade Talks

The worst part of an organization making trades for stars if having to let go of pieces they truly value and appreciate.

It's hard to make money when you're not spending much money. It's hard to level up if you're not getting rid of good pieces to level up. The Pistons are throwing everything at the wall this offseason and hoping the best move sticks.

President of Basketball Operations and head front office decision-maker Trajan Langdon asserted last offseason that they didn't feel the need to be aggressive in improving the roster. 60 regular season wins and two seven-game playoff series later, and the story is very different. According to latest report from The Athletic, the Pistons are making this core piece available in trade talks.

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Isaiah Stewart is on the trade block

The Athletic's Senior NBA Insider Sean Amick is reporting that the Pistons are making big man and defensive anchor Isaiah Stewart available for trade. Stewart averaged 22.7 minutes, 10 points, five rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 55% shooting from the field. He provides stability and strength around the rim on the defensive end. Guards think twice about coming into the paint when someone as relentless as Stewart is waiting for them under the rim.

"League sources say Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is available. The Pistons, in search of additional shooting and playmakers, appear ready to rely on seventh-year big man Paul Reed in an increased role. Stewart has two years and a combined $30 million left on his deal (team option in the second season)." The Athletic's Sean Amick

The Detroit Pistons have placed Isaiah Stewart on the trade block, per @sam_amick



“League sources say Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is available. The Pistons, in search of additional shooting and playmakers, appear ready to rely on seventh-year big man Paul Reed in an… pic.twitter.com/rnWqagDbPL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 19, 2026

In recent seasons, he's ventured out to the three-point line in order to help give Detroit much-needed spacing. He's shot above 32% the past two seasons and shot 38% on almost four attempts per game three seasons ago.

What Detroit won't miss if he is dealt

Stewart has made it clear that his approach to the game of basketball isn't changing. After he was ejected for sprinting off of the bench to scrap with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this year during the regular season, he was seen in the tunnel of the Spectrum Center shouting his explanation for his decisions that night.

"You don't expect me to stand on the bench… F***, I was drafted to Detroit for?" Isaiah Stewart on Feb. 9

Stewart was suspended seven games for his actions on February 9. It was the largest suspension given out to players for that fight, largely because Stewart already had a deep history of fines and suspensions.

Detroit does have a brand of basketball and identity that works for them. It doesn't have to compromise the team. He also ranks third in most fouls for players who played under 60 games this regular season. He was a non-factor in the postseason as well, receiving little minutes all throughout. Paul Reed, who is also an undersized big man, performed well late in the regular season and in the postseasonl.

The loss of Stewart will be a hole they have to fill if he is ultimately dealt in a big trade.

A shot blocker on the second unit that's comfortable being a small-ball center has value in this modern NBA, but if his departure brings Detroit more offense to help Cunningham, it might just be worth it.