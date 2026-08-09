The Biggest Question the Detroit Pistons Still Haven’t Answered This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons' ongoing dispute with star center Jalen Duren over his potential contract extension has dominated headlines this offseason.

Many Pistons fans, already disappointed by general manager Trajan Langdon’s lack of aggression this offseason, have been left even more frustrated over the dispute with Duren. His future with the Pistons is the biggest remaining question this offseason, with the 2026-27 NBA season two months out.

So the question is: how will the standstill between Duren and the Pistons end this offseason?

What Pistons Will Do With Jalen Duren

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Duren is a restricted free agent this offseason, the only way that he can depart Detroit is through a sign-and-trade. Earlier this offseason, Duren flirted with the idea of departing in a sign-and-trade with teams like the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. However, that hasn’t resulted in a sign-and-trade with either team.

Duren wants a max contract with the Pistons. The problem is that many argue he isn’t worthy of that type of deal, especially given his recent postseason performance for the Pistons. In the Pistons' postseason series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, Duren averaged a total of 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for Detroit while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

It was more than just the numbers that told the story of Duren’s struggles, however. The Pistons center struggled in individual matchups against players such as the Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. and the Cavaliers' big-man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Despite these struggles, the 22-year-old center, who had a strong regular season and earned an appearance in the All-Star Game, has proved his potential, and giving up on him too early could be costly.

The longer that the standstill between Duren and the Pistons continues, the more likely it seems that a qualifying offer will be the final agreement both parties reach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Benefits and Risks Of Giving Duren Qualifying Offer

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) takes the floor during player introductions before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving Duren the qualifying offer comes with its benefits and risks for the Pistons. If Duren were to accept the qualifying offer before the start of the 2026-27 season, it would provide the Pistons more financial stability and short-term cap relief. The one risk, however, is that Duren would become an unrestricted free agent next summer, which could put the Pistons at a disadvantage in terms of their long-term future.

Whatever Duren decides to do, one thing is for certain: it’ll be much harder for the Pistons to earn the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season as they’ll face a much-improved Eastern Conference that features the arrival of LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers following an eight-year absence.