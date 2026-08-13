Detroit Pistons Most Likely Final Move This Offseason

The NBA offseason is almost over, and the beginning of the 2026-27 season is just around the corner. Following a 2025-26 season in which they surprised many by earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and 60 regular-season wins, the Detroit Pistons have high expectations to take another step forward this year.

The Pistons made a few key additions to their roster this offseason, but there is still time for the franchise to make more moves before they tip off the season on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena, as unlikely as that may sound to some.

Decision On Jalen Duren Will Be Pistons Final Offseason Move

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the major headlines for the Pistons this offseason has been the ongoing standstill with their star center, Jalen Duren, who is a restricted free agent. Despite his poor postseason performance, which saw the Pistons fall short in seven games in the Eastern Conference, Duren is looking to be extended to a max contract by Detroit.

While he has shown potential, especially this past regular season with the Pistons, Duren is just not there yet, and the qualifying offer is the most suitable route for the Pistons at this point for the 22-year-old center. Last year during the regular season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Opting to give Duren the qualifying offer, whether later this month or in September before the start of training camp, will ultimately be the Pistons' final move in an offseason that has been viewed by some in the fan base as missed opportunities to improve by general manager Trajan Langdon.

Giving Duren the qualifying offer comes with its risks and benefits for the Pistons. If the Pistons offer a qualifying offer to Duren, it would provide Detroit with financial stability next season. However, it would come with the risk of losing him as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Breaking Down Pistons Offseason Moves

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of opting to be aggressive and potentially land Cade Cunningham’s co-star, the Pistons, while improving their three-point shooting, acquired players that don’t necessarily put them in the best position to win an NBA championship, especially given that other top contenders in the Eastern Conference improved.

Additions for the Pistons in trades include former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, forward Taurean Prince, and guard Gary Harris from the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons also signed former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins and Sacramento Kings guard Elijah Harkless.

These additions aim to become reliable additions around star Cade Cunningham as the Pistons look to build off a 60-win regular season. While Cunningham may not be his co-star yet, next season's NBA trade deadline presents Langdon and the Pistons front office with the opportunity to make a move. The question is, will they take it this time?