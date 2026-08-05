As the free-agent moves start to slow down and the preparations for the training camp begin, there are many takeaways from an offseason that has left Detroit Pistons fans with mixed feelings.

Fresh off one of their best seasons in recent memory, which finished with a home blowout loss in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the No. 1 seed, the Pistons approached the offseason with the opportunity to improve their roster and take that next step toward a championship.

The way things stand now, when the Pistons tip off the 2026-27 NBA season in October, the roster will feature four newcomers, including former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, guard Gary Harris and forward Taurean Prince from the Milwaukee Bucks. This, of course, doesn't include Ebuka Okorie, who the Pistons selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft out of Stanford.

While these are added depth pieces, with one of them being a potential starter for the Pistons next season, they weren’t the offseason splashes that many Pistons fans were hoping for. As the NBA season approaches, these are the reasons why Pistons fans should be bothered by the offseason inactivity.

Eastern Conference Got Better

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Pistons chose to stand pat, it seems that almost every Eastern Conference contender around them got better. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams, as they took the offseason by storm, acquiring LeBron James and landing Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics.

With these moves, the 76ers have soared up the championship betting odds for next season. The 76ers currently sit at +1000, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Three other Eastern Conference contenders are ahead of the Pistons: the defending champs, the New York Knicks (+950), the Boston Celtics (+1400), and the Toronto Raptors (+2200).

Even with the loss of Brown, the Celtics are considered a top championship contender, and the Knicks will be a tough out for anyone if they're able to avoid the post-NBA championship hangover this season.

As for the Raptors, if Kawhi Leonard can play for them and his ongoing NBA investigation is resolved, Toronto, with its young and talented roster, could be a tough out for the Pistons in a seven-game series. Even a team like the Orlando Magic, who nearly took out the Pistons in the first round and were up 3-1 over Detroit, poses a threat.

Cade Cunningham Still Without a Co-Star

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Pistons are to win their first NBA championship since 2004 in the near future, Cade Cunningham won’t be able to do it alone. It’s one of the reasons the Pistons argue that Cunningham needs a co-star.

Those dreams of landing a co-star for Cunningham didn’t happen this offseason, and now there is uncertainty about whether or not the Pistons will provide their franchise star with the No. 2 that he deserves to take Detroit to the promised land.

While the hopes of landing a co-star for Cunningham this offseason are most likely out the window, there’s still hope for next season’s NBA trade deadline, which this past season general manager Trajan Langdon refused to act on.