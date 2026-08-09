2 Reasons Detroit Pistons Won't Be Better Than Last Season

The Detroit Pistons disappointed a majority of their fans this offseason by not being more aggressive and opting not to make the type of moves that many feel would put them in the best position to take the next step towards an NBA championship.

These offseason moves have many believing that the Pistons, after a season in which they earned the No. 1 seed and 60 regular-season wins, will take a step back in the Eastern Conference.

However, as last season showed, the Pistons have shown that when they are doubted, they can prove everyone wrong. Given how talented the Eastern Conference will be during the 2026-27 NBA season, the pundits may be right. Here are two reasons why the Pistons could be worse than last season.

Improved Eastern Conference Will Challenge Pistons

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Pistons chose to stand pat and not be aggressive during the offseason, multiple teams in the Eastern Conference made major improvements to their roster. The Philadelphia 76ers, most notably, were among those teams in the Eastern Conference to make major improvements this offseason.

The 76ers, fresh off their first-round upset win over the Boston Celtics in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the East, stole headlines this offseason by acquiring Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade and signing LeBron James to bring him back to the Eastern Conference following an eight-year absence out west with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With these moves, the 76ers have leapfrogged the Pistons as one of the top favorites in the Eastern Conference to win the NBA championship next season. The way things stand, the Pistons are tied with the Toronto Raptors for the fourth-best odds in the Eastern Conference to win the NBA championship at +2500, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

In addition to the Philadelphia 76ers (+1100), the New York Knicks (+950) and Boston Celtics (+1400) are ahead of the Pistons in NBA title odds. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, who the Pistons faced in the playoffs last season, along with the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, will also present challenges for Detroit in the Eastern Conference next season.

The Heat acquired Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo in a blockbuster trade this offseason, and the Pacers are looking to put together a comeback story with the return of Tyrese Haliburton.

No Co-Star For Cade Cunningham

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Dean Wade (32) in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eastern Conference will be filled with star power next season, and many feel the Pistons will be left behind given that they didn’t give Cunningham his much-needed co-star this offseason. If last season’s postseason series loss in seven games to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals proved anything, it’s that Cunningham needs support around him if he is to deliver the Motor City its first NBA title since 2004.

While the Pistons likely missed out on the opportunity to acquire a co-star for Cunningham this offseason, there is still hope for Detroit to land that piece at next season’s trade deadline. By the time the deadline rolls around next season, it’ll be interesting to see what position the Pistons fall in an improved Eastern Conference.

Amid not adding the star power fans were desperate for, the Pistons did improve their three-point shooting with the addition of former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince in two separate trades.

Both players shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc during the 2025-26 regular season, and their addition is likely to help a Pistons squad that was among the worst teams in the league in three-point shooting percentage.

The Pistons also signed former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason to provide depth at the forward position amid the ongoing contract standstill with Jalen Duren. In his one season with the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Collins, throughout his nine-year NBA career with three separate NBA franchises, the other two being the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz, has proven to be a versatile forward and could thrive as an efficient floor spacer for Detroit.

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