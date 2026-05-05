Four Takeaways From the Detroit Pistons Game Seven Win Over the Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 116-94 in game seven of the first round of the NBA Playoffs to overhaul a 3-1 deficit in the series.

With the win, the Pistons move on to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Below are three takeaways from the Pistons game seven win over the Orlando Magic.

Pistons Continuously Dominated the Glass

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) shoots on Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit out-rebounded the Magic once again in the series, this time to the tune of 41-33. The Pistons 3-1 hole that they were in was largely due to the Pistons not being able to get out in transition after a defensive rebound, but they were able to rectify that on Sunday night.

Pistons big man Jalen Duren logged a whopping 15 rebounds, while Tobias Harris pitched in with nine. The Pistons had a little luck on their side, as Magic forward Mo Wagner was dealing with an injury throughout the back half of the series and wasn't as effective as he was in the first few games. The Cavaliers will pose more of a threat on the glass, and the Pistons will have to ensure that Duren and Harris are effective.

Cade Cunningham Produces a Vintage Performance

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cunningham logged 32 points in game seven against the Magic. Cunningham was efficient from the floor, going 10-18 from the floor and 4-6 from beyond the arc. Cunningham was able to dish out the ball effectively, and logged 12 assists.

While some Pistons players performances varied throughout the course of the series, Cunningham provided stability when the Pistons needed it the most. In the seven games of the first round, Cunningham recorded 39,27,27,25,45,32, and 32 points in the first round.

Daniss Jenkins Continues to be a secret weapon off the bench

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) saves the ball in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jenkins logged 16 points in game seven against the Magic, going 5-8 from the floor. Jenkins played 29 minutes in game seven, and was lethal from beyond the arc as he went 4-5 from range. Jenkins saw the most minutes out of any Pistons player on the bench, and was just one of three Pistons bench players who logged points in game seven.

Pistons were electric from beyond the arc

The Pistons shot 48 percent from three, with Tobias Harris going 5-7, and Cade Cunningham going 4-6. If the Pistons can stun the Cavaliers in game one with some elite shooting from beyond the arc, it could be tough for Cleveland to keep up in scoring. The Cavaliers shot 28 percent from beyond the arc in their game seven win over the Toronto Raptors.