Every Detroit Pistons Draft Pick From the Last 5 Years and Where They Are Now

The offseason is here, as the NBA Draft and free agency are both in the rearview.

Even though Detroit has a few questions to answer before this offseason ends, let's take a look at their last five draft classes.

2026 Draft

Round 1, Pick 17: Ebuka Okorie

The Pistons selected point guard Ebuka Okorie as their first-round pick this year.

Okorie showed flashes throughout Summer League, but struggled with his efficiency - averaging 36% from the field and 17% from three.

At 19 years old, the potential is certainly there for the Nigerian, and it’ll be interesting to see how he develops as Detroit’s third-string point guard behind Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins.

Round 2, Pick 53: Ugonna Onyenso

As their second and final pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons drafted center Ugonna Onyenso.

At nearly 22 years old, it remains to be seen what Onyenso’s upside is. He impressed throughout Summer League on the glass, especially with his offensive rebounding.

Expect Onyenso to feature in and around the G-League to start, but with Jalen Duren’s future still uncertain and Detroit’s lack of frontcourt depth, he is one to keep an eye on.

2025 NBA Draft

Round 2, Pick 37: Chaz Lanier

Detroit only had one pick in the 2025 Draft, and they opted for experience with Chaz Lanier, who was seen as an elite range-shooter who could contribute instantly.

Lanier, now 24, didn’t feature often for the Pistons last year, and did struggle when he did see the floor - averaging 31% from the field.

After an efficient Summer League, though, Lanier could see an increase to his 7.7 minutes a game in what feels like a make-or-break year for him.

2024 NBA Draft

Round 1, Pick 5: Ron Holland II

In Detroit’s most recent lottery pick, they selected Ron Holland II out of the G League Ignite as the fifth pick.

Holland was an interesting prospect who divided opinion amongst draft experts. Ultimately, the Pistons loved his upside as a potential 3-and-D wing alongside Ausar Thompson.

Now entering his third season in Detroit, Holland has established himself as a high-volume defender who can certainly impact the game guarding the opposition's best player.

The three-point shot hasn’t really progressed for Detroit’s fifth pick, though, and alongside Thompson, Holland does look a little redundant at times.

The potential is there, but it feels like a big season for Holland in a Piston uniform.

Round 2, Pick 37: Bobi Klintman

In their final selection in this draft, the Pistons selected Bobi Klintman as an early second-round pick.

Now playing his basketball in Italy for Virtus Bologna, Klintman just never really made the step-up required in the NBA.

Having only featured in 20 games across two seasons and predominantly featuring in the G-League, Klintman was waived by Detroit in April of this year.

2023 NBA Draft

Round 1, Pick 5: Ausar Thompson

Having come off a 17-win campaign in the 2022-23 regular season, Detroit fell to five and ended up selecting Ausar Thompson.

Thompson has been by far the most successful player on this list so far, and has established himself as a true star under JB Bickerstaff.

After a solid first two seasons in Pistons colors, Thompson was vital in Detroit winning 60 games in this year's regular season - featuring in 73 games.

He was named to the All-Defensive first team, and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Expect Thompson’s future to be tied down long-term in Detroit.

Round 1, Pick 25: Marcus Sasser

Detroit had two first-round picks in this draft, and they paired Thompson up with Marcus Sasser.

Sasser was a serviceable backup to Cunningham throughout his tenure, but ultimately couldn’t build on a positive first season with the Pistons.

Sasser did actually receive notable minutes towards the end of Detroit’s second-round loss to Cleveland, but has since been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason.

2022 NBA Draft

Round 1, Pick 5: Jaden Ivey

With the last draft of a five-year cycle, the Pistons once again selected fifth and drafted Jaden Ivey.

After averaging 16.3 points per game in his rookie season, Ivey looked like the perfect backcourt partner to Cunningham.

Ivey established himself as a starter in Detroit and was on the right track to become a potential All-Star in the league. That was until he fractured his left fibula in January 2025 - an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Ivey never rediscovered his form in Detroit, and found himself on the bench under Bickerstaff.

Ivey was traded prior to the 2026 trade deadline to the Chicago Bulls, and now finds himself without a team due to off-the-court matters.

Round 1, Pick 13: Jalen Duren

Finally, the Pistons drafted Jalen Duren in the second of their two lottery picks in 2022.

Coming into the league at 18-years-old, Duren was sounded out as one of the biggest projects in the draft and has certainly lived up to his potential.

Duren has established himself as a crucial piece to the Pistons' recent success - picking up his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA Third Team selection in 2026.

Detroit and Duren have been locked in over a potential long-term contract extension this offseason, and are still yet to come to a compromise.

It would be a shock if Duren didn’t suit up for Detroit against Boston in game one, but regardless, he has been a fantastic pick by the Pistons.