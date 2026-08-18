3 Big Wild Cards for Detroit Pistons as Training Camp Grows Closer

The Detroit Pistons’ offseason hasn’t exactly been the one many were expecting, and that makes their upcoming training camp an interesting prospect.

Once their season ended suddenly at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, the Pistons’ goals seemed clear-cut: Find a secondary scorer to Cade Cunningham and negotiate a new deal for star big man Jalen Duren.

None of those pieces has been found; however, they looked to unearth new players who could help, most notably three-point sniper Isaiah Joe. His adjustment into the rotation will be a huge factor when opening night arrives, but there are wild cards that will garner a lot of attention when training camp starts in late September.

Jalen Duren

Eyes and ears will be on Jalen Duren when camp begins. Mainly with questions about what shape he is in and what his mindset will be. Will he even show up?

The star center’s unresolved restricted free agency and extension talks remain the franchise’s biggest uncertainty. How quickly a deal gets done - and how ready he is for training camp - could ultimately determine Detroit’s frontcourt ceiling.

Currently, Duren and the Pistons are gridlocked in a long-running contract dispute, with Duren seeking a massive five-year, $287 million max extension following his All-NBA Third Team selection. The Pistons are understandably apprehensive, with a counteroffer of a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer, which has reportedly been rejected.

It’s likely this stalemate will carry on into training camp unless something drastic happens, and Duren’s mindset as he enters the gym will be a big question mark.

Ebuka Okorie

The rookie, Ebuka Okorie, will head into training camp oozing with enthusiasm and ready to make a name for himself. No doubt, he will be thrown into the deep end early.

Okorie will be thrust straight into a high-stakes battle for rotational or backup point guard minutes. If his Summer League flashes carry over against veteran competition, he could quickly challenge the team’s expected rotation.

The rookie averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in 30.5 minutes per game across five appearances at the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Chaz Lanier

Another player who will look to make a name for himself is Chaz Lanier, who heads into camp looking to possibly build a case for some playing time when the regular season starts.

After strong volume shooting spells in the G League, Lanier enters camp with an open door to carve out real wing and overall guard minutes as the front office looks for internal floor-spacing solutions.

An elite, high-volume perimeter shooter and dynamic off-ball weapon, built in the shape of modern NBA movement shooters like Malik Beasley and Isaiah Joe. Lanier excels with a lightning-quick release, unlimited shooting range, and excellent court awareness, using off-screens and movement to create clean looks and punish defensive breakdowns.