Every Detroit Pistons Retired Number and the Story Behind It

When a player has earned the right to have his jersey retired and raised to the sky, it’s more than just a banner that is forever up in the arena rafters.

It symbolizes that no other player can wear that number again, and as the jersey number is held aloft, it turns into an everlasting symbol of the team’s history – eternally immortalized.

The Detroit Pistons are tied for third in the league, with 11 players having their numbers retired. Only the Boston Celtics (23) and Los Angeles Lakers (13) have more.

Who is forever ingrained in Detroit’s DNA, and what did they do to accomplish it?

No. 1 – Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups arrived in Detroit back in 2002 and was always held in high regard as a dependable point guard.

Two years later, he was the lynchpin behind the Pistons’ memorable run to the NBA championship, when they knocked off the heavily favoured Lakers, which featured Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Karl Malone, in just five games. The true underdog story, with Billups leading the team to glory and being named Finals MVP.

No. 2 – Chuck Daly (Coach)

The late, great Chuck Daly remains the only coach in franchise history to have his number retired. He guided the legendary “Bad Boys” to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990, amassing a franchise-record 467 victories along the way with a commanding presence and unmistakable style. As a side note, Daly was also the head coach of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, which was infamously dubbed “The Dream Team”.

No. 3 – Ben Wallace

Heading back to 2004, Ben Wallace was the defensive anchor that made the Pistons impenetrable. Undrafted out of college, Wallace became a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and the emotional engine of the 2004 championship team, earning a reputation for relentless rebounding and elite shot-blocking.

No. 4 – Joe Dumars

Joe Dumars was the cornerstone of the “Bad Boys” backcourt in the 80s, known for his consistency on the court. Dumars spent all 14 seasons of his NBA career in Detroit, winning two championships and a Finals MVP before later helping build the 2004 title team as President of Basketball Operations.

No. 10 – Dennis Rodman

Basketball’s original bad boy, Rodman, like Wallace, was a defensive menace, and he had the trash talk to back it up. Forever goading the opposition into doing something that would get them a technical foul. A hound on the glass, an elite rebounder and defensive maestro during the "Bad Boys" era, Rodman bagged two Defensive Player of the Year awards and multiple rebounding titles whilst with Detroit, before he carried on his own legacy with the Chicago Bulls.

No. 11 – Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas was the legendary leader of the Pistons in the 80s, most notably the lead floor general of the "Bad Boys". Thomas is the franchise leader in assists and steals, guiding Detroit to consecutive titles in 1989 and 1990. His legacy continues to this day as a NBA analyst for multiple national broadcasters.

No. 15 – Vinnie Johnson

Often forgotten among Pistons legends, Vinnie Johnson certainly earned his stripes as a Detroit great and his No.15 jersey is held aloft as a symbol of that. Dubbed "The Microwave" for his sudden hot streak of scoring off the bench, Johnson was best known for hitting the championship-clinching shot to win the 1990 NBA championship.

No.16 – Bob Lanier

Bob Lanier was a force for the Pistons before the “Bad Boys” era; the legendary figure was a seven-time All-Star center who anchored the Pistons throughout the 1970s and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in scoring and rebounding. A true Pistons giant.

No. 21 – Dave Bing

The man who became the very first Detroit Pistons player to have his jersey, his number, his name forever enshrined back in 1983. Dave Bing played for the team from 1966 through 1975. During that time, he won Rookie of the Year, earned First-Team All-NBA honours twice, and finished in the top four in MVP voting twice. A Hall of Famer and beloved figure in Detroit, Bing later went on to serve as mayor of the city.

No. 32 – Richard Hamilton

Richard “Rip” Hamilton is the third member of the 2004 championship team featured on this list. Like Ben Wallace, Hamilton began his career in Washington, but he found greater success there. His job in Detroit was to put points on the board, and he averaged 18.4 points per game over nine seasons with the Pistons. Hamilton earned three All-Star selections, and during the 2004 playoffs, he averaged more than 20 points per game in every series.

No. 40 – Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer was the embodiment of the “Bad Boys” era. Laimbeer was never afraid to mix it up. If you wanted to take a shot at Isiah Thomas or Joe Dumars, you had to deal with Laimbeer first. But he was far more than an enforcer. Laimbeer was a legitimate force on the court, earning four All-Star selections with the Pistons and even leading the NBA in rebounding once during his time in Detroit.