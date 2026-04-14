When Was the Last Time the Detroit Pistons Won a Title?

The Detroit Pistons head to the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s best team, but according to the odds, they are still not favored to reach the NBA Finals.

With the odds leaning towards the Boston Celtics to represent the East, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, the Pistons are languishing as fourth favorites to head to the Finals, with the Oklahoma City Thunder the team firmly backed to repeat.

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, the Pistons have heard this all before. Look no further than their 2004 championship-winning side. A team oozing with heart and defensive superiority were not expected to lift the crown, but defied the odds against a star-studded Los Angeles Lakers side featuring Shaquille O’Neal, the late Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Karl Malone.

Dumars’ preference for team-ball over superstardom

When former Pistons guard Joe Dumars took over as president of the team following the 1999–2000 season, the franchise was stuck in a long stretch of mediocrity. The team hadn’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since 1991, and even more alarming was that they had failed to reach the postseason in four of the previous eight years. But a dramatic turnaround was just around the corner.

The foundation for a historic championship run by Detroit was laid in Dumars’ first offseason as president. In a move widely viewed at the time as uneven, Dumars orchestrated a sign-and-trade deal that sent All-Star forward Grant Hill to the Orlando Magic in return for two relatively overlooked players: second-year guard Chucky Atkins and center Ben Wallace.

With Hill already planning to depart in free agency, Dumars aimed to recover some value rather than lose his franchise star for what would have been nothing. Atkins was the primary target in the deal, while Wallace was initially seen as an afterthought.

The uneven move turned out to be a masterstroke.

Wallace emerged as the anchor of a dominant defense that would ultimately carry Detroit to its first title since 1990. He made an immediate impact, posting averages of 6.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in his first season with the team.

Over time, he developed into one of the league’s premier defenders, recording at least 10 rebounds and two blocks per game for seven straight seasons, while earning four All-Star selections and four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Still, Wallace was only the beginning of Dumars’ roster overhaul. In 2002, Dumars traded Jerry Stackhouse to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Richard Hamilton, he signed veteran guard Chauncey Billups, and drafted forward Tayshaun Prince.

Hamilton soon blossomed into one of the NBA’s elite shooting guards, leading Detroit in scoring during its championship run.

Billups, a late bloomer, found his stride with the Pistons and earned the nickname “Mr Big Shot” for his clutch performances, culminating in a Finals MVP award.

Both he and Hamilton would go on to earn three All-Star selections during their time in Detroit.

Although Tayshaun Prince never earned All-Star honors, he became an essential piece for the Pistons. A relentless defender and the kind of glue guy every great team needs.

A change made for the Hall of Fame

The final steps in Detroit’s unlikely championship run came in 2004. Dumars first brought in Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown to replace Rick Carlisle. Then, at the trade deadline, he acquired forward Rasheed Wallace, a move that was pivotal for Detroit.

Rasheed Wallace plays defense against the Chicago Bulls | Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wallace was able to stretch the floor offensively while fitting effortlessly into Detroit’s suffocating defensive identity. In many ways, he was the missing piece that completed the roster.

The Pistons finished the regular season 54–28, dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and then staged a comeback from a 3–2 deficit against the defending Eastern Conference champion New Jersey Nets to advance.

In the East Finals, a grind-it-out series where neither team topped 85 points, Detroit forced the Indiana Pacers into an uncomfortable style of play. The Pistons prevailed in six games, reaching their first NBA Finals since the “Bad Boy” era of 1990.

Waiting for them were the heavily favored Lakers. On paper, the matchup looked lopsided. With O'Neal and Bryant, along with future Hall of Famers Malone and Payton, chasing a title late in their careers, Los Angeles seemed destined to claim its fourth championship in five years.

But reality told a different story. Ongoing tensions between O’Neal and Bryant were reaching a bursting point, and the Lakers’ roster lacked cohesion. Detroit, by contrast, thrived on unity and teamwork. Dumars’ style of teamwork makes the dream work easily, overcoming pure star power with little substance.

Throughout the series, the Pistons overwhelmed Los Angeles with relentless team defense and an unselfish, pass-first offense the Lakers couldn’t counter. Detroit won three of its four victories by double digits and sealed the championship convincingly with a 100–87 win.