Biggest Flaw in Detroit Pistons Roster They Can’t Afford To Ignore

Trajan Langdon has constructed one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA, but there is one huge weakness that is going to prevent them from taking that next step as a championship contender.

The addition of Isaiah Joe, alongside the contract renewal of Kevin Huerter, gives the Detroit backcourt extra catch-and-shoot firepower from three-point territory, while John Collins offers increased spacing and a two-way presence alongside Jalen Duren in the frontcourt - on the assumption that Duren does commit to Detroit long-term.

What the Pistons haven’t added, however, is enough secondary shot creation alongside Cade Cunningham.

Outside of their franchise cornerstone, Detroit didn’t have a single player who averaged more than four assists per game in the regular season. Cunningham's backup, Daniss Jenkins, came closest with 3.9 assists. For a team that is looking to continue its upward trajectory and challenge the association's big hitters, this is a huge cause for concern.

Detroit Needs Another Creator

The addition of Collins only adds to what was the league’s best defense last season. Detroit led the NBA in blocks and steals per game last season, clearly highlighting what its biggest strength is.

The postseason, though, exposed them on the opposite end of the floor. When defenses doubled Cunningham, the offense became stagnant and became quite chaotic as the shot clock wound down. Detroit’s new arsenal of three-point shooters will no doubt be valuable, but none of them is capable of leading an offense in the way JB Bickerstaff requires.

The Pistons don’t necessarily need a superstar accomplice to Cunningham; they just need a player who can take the pressure off him throughout the game.

With free agency coming to an end, the Pistons may well have to explore options in the trade market between now and February 11.

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro could be one of the more intriguing names for Detroit to monitor across the upcoming months.

The 26-year-old was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade that saw Giannis Antetokounmpo move to Miami. Herro enters the 2026-27 season in a contract year, which means Milwaukee have a decision to make as they begin life without its former superstar.

Herro, a Milwaukee-area native, has declined speaking about his contract status and is intent on winning with his new team.

It's also plausible that the Bucks view Herro as an important part of their long-term future, meaning a move to Detroit would be off the table. However, they could also be wary of Herro reaching unrestricted free agency and losing a valuable player for nothing during a rebuild.

His hypothetical fit in Detroit would be perfect, which is why he was heavily linked to the Pistons in the offseason. Herro has averaged 20 points or more per game in the last five seasons and has averaged five assists per game in the last two seasons.

Herro is capable of both creating his own shot and operating in pick-and-roll scenarios, and his frailties on the defensive end wouldn’t be as apparent in Detroit’s system.



Detroit can offer Herro an important role on a contending team under the tutelage of one of the best coaches in the association.

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III acts as a different type of player than Herro.

The New Orleans Pelicans 6’8 wing, who has also operated as a guard, provides added size and secondary creation without really changing Detroit’s defensive identity.

Murphy’s assists per game have increased year by year, and he is actually an underrated offensive decision-maker.

The 26-year-old averaged career highs in points and assists last season and is now entering his prime years.

Detroit, under Langdon, hasn’t really looked to make a big move in the trade market for several years. A player of Murphy’s caliber, whilst under a pretty team-friendly contract, will unfortunately require a significant trade package.

Detroit Does Have the Assets

The Pistons don’t have to make an immediate move for either player, but they do have the resources to explore one if the right opportunity does emerge.

Detroit controls its own future first-round picks and has both tradeable contracts and interesting prospects that could be included in a big trade.

Pre-season and the start of the regular season will ultimately decide whether Detroit’s problems are solved internally, but if the same offensive struggles around Cunningham occur, Langdon has to be prepared to act.