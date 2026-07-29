How Detroit Pistons Offseason Compared to Their Eastern Conference Competition

The Detroit Pistons surprised many this offseason with some of their moves. Following one of their best seasons since the era of the "Goin to Work" Pistons, which saw the franchise earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record, some expected Detroit to make a move this offseason to help them take the next step.

Facing his biggest offseason in his tenure as the Pistons' general manager, Trajan Langdon decided to stand pat, and some may argue that the moves Detroit made don’t put them in contention for an NBA championship.

Notable moves for the Pistons this offseason included signing former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Pistons also acquired Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince and guard Gary Harris in trades this offseason.

While these moves will help improve their three-point shooting as a team, more aggressive moves could backfire for the Pistons as they compete in an improved Eastern Conference next season.

Here’s how the Pistons' moves this offseason compare to the ones that were made by their most notable Eastern Conference rivals.

Philadelphia 76ers Are Biggest Winners Of Offseason

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off upsetting the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers made two massive offseason moves, signing LeBron James and acquiring Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal.

Pending Joel Embiid’s health throughout the season, the 76ers are in a prime position to win their first NBA championship since 1983. It's clear that the 76ers have overtaken the Pistons in the Eastern Conference, but they aren’t the only ones that will present a challenge for Detroit.

Pistons NBA Title Odds Compared to Eastern Conference’s Top Teams

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets set to take a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per the latest NBA championship odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pistons have the fifth-best odds in the Eastern Conference to win the title next season at +2500. Ahead of them are the defending champs, the New York Knicks (+900), Philadelphia 76ers (+1100), Boston Celtics (+1400), and Toronto Raptors (+2200).

The Knicks are still expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and this time around, look for a better regular-season showing against the Pistons. As for the Celtics and Raptors, Boston is still expected to be a top squad with Jayson Tatum, and the Raptors, who have a young, talented group, look to take a step forward with the pending addition of Kawhi Leonard.

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