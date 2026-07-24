Detroit Pistons Updated NBA Title Odds Following LeBron James Joining 76ers

LeBron James is off to the City of Brotherly Love. The Decision Part 4 sees James taking his talents back to Philadelphia, where he will look to lead a young and hungry Philadelphia 76ers squad desperate to win its first NBA championship since 1983.

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Friday morning with the 76ers, and a player option is included in the deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. LeBron returns to the Eastern Conference following an eight-year absence with his move to the 76ers.

The move has a massive impact on the Pistons and their standing in the Eastern Conference next season, amid what some have viewed as a frustrating offseason in which Detroit settled rather than doing more.

LeBron’s decision to join the 76ers pairs him up with a talented 76ers squad that features Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown. With the 76ers also adding Brown in a blockbuster deal this offseason with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia is now considered one of the top favorites to win the NBA title.

Here’s a look at the Pistons' latest odds to win the NBA championship following LeBron’s decision to join the 76ers.

Pistons Title Odds Following LeBron’s Decision

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the post-LeBron decision title betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pistons have +2500 odds to win the NBA championship next season. Teams in the Eastern Conference ahead of the Pistons include the 76ers (+900), New York Knicks (+900), and Boston Celtics (+1300).

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are also tied with the Pistons as the two teams from the Eastern Conference with +2500 odds to win the NBA championship. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied with the best odds to win the championship at +270.

Detroit Pistons Offseason Moves

Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) stand at center court with Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon to be recognized for being named to the NBA All-Star Team before their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following a season in which they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and 60 wins, the Pistons have taken steps to improve their three-point shooting this offseason. The Pistons, however, still lack that reliable potential co-star for Cade Cunningham, and if Duren is re-signed, that is one offseason wish list that likely won’t be met.

Additions for the Pistons this offseason through free agency signings and trades include former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, forward Taurean Prince, and guard Gary Harris from the Milwaukee Bucks.

All four players that the Pistons acquired shot over 40 percent from the three-point range last season for their former teams. Entering the offseason, improving their three-point shooting was one of the major keys for the Pistons following a season in which they ranked near the bottom of the NBA. With these four additions, expect the Pistons' three-point shooting to take a major step forward.

As for the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons selected former Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie with the No. 17 overall pick and acquired Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso from the New York Knicks in the second round at No. 53 overall.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.