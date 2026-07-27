Biggest Winners and Losers From Detroit Pistons Free Agency Period

As the calendar flips to August and the free agency moves die down, many fans have mixed feelings about how Detroit Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon approached the offseason.

After putting together one of their best seasons in recent memory, finishing with a 60-22 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

With an enormous opportunity to take a step forward this offseason, here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers for the Pistons in free agency.

Winner: Pistons Three-Point Shooting

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season, the Pistons struggled from three-point range and had one of the worst shooting percentages, a weakness that ultimately held them back from making a run at their first NBA title since 2004.

To help solve those struggles this offseason, the Pistons improved their three-point shooting with notable additions. One of those additions was Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, who last season, in addition to averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in the regular season, shot 42.3 percent from three-point range.

While Joe, technically, was an addition made by the Pistons before free agency, former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince, and guard Gary Harris were. All three players last season for the Pistons shot over 40 percent from three-point range in the regular season.

Loser: Trajan Langdon

Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) stand at center court with Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon to be recognized for being named to the NBA All-Star Team before their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Facing perhaps his biggest offseason as the general manager of the Pistons, Langdon wasn’t as aggressive as many of the Pistons faithful would hope he would be. The Pistons still haven’t landed the co-star for Cade Cunningham that fans have been desperate for, and the moves they made aren’t viewed as ones that put them in the best position to win an NBA championship next season.

While there’s still hope at the trade deadline for that dream co-star, the decision to stand pat could come back to haunt the Pistons as they face what is expected to be an improved Eastern Conference next season.

Winner: Pistons Eastern Conference Competition

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks with Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7)after PhiladephiaÕs win in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Pistons' Eastern Conference rivals, multiple of them got better in free agency, most notably the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition to landing LeBron James, the 76ers also landed Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics.

Heading down to South Beach, the Miami Heat acquired former Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in another blockbuster deal. These moves have a massive impact on the Pistons' odds of winning the Eastern Conference and competing for an NBA title. It’s safe to say earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second consecutive season will be easier said than done for the Pistons.

Loser: Jalen Duren Fiasco

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire offseason fiasco surrounding whether the Pistons will extend Jalen Duren to a max contract has been exhausting for fans. It seems like the more that Duren and the Pistons drag this out, the less money he will get, and he’ll end up accepting a qualifying offer.

Duren thinks he’s worth more money than he should get, and while his talent is promising, he’s just not worthy of a max contract yet, and the performance he put on during the playoffs proved that. The entire situation surrounding Duren could have major consequences for the Pistons if they don’t get this right.