Isaiah Stewart Gaining Interest From Several Top NBA Teams

Detroit Pistons fans could soon be bidding farewell to one of their favorite players over the last few seasons, Isaiah Stewart. Following the recent report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick that Stewart had been placed on the trade block, several teams have expressed interest in acquiring the Pistons star defender.

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs have all expressed their interest in acquiring Stewart this offseason.

After falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics, in particular, are looking for frontcourt upgrades and have liked Stewart for some time, according to Fischer. Stewart has spent all six seasons of his NBA career with the Pistons, which is why seeing him go will be tough for many Pistons fans. Stewart has become a team favorite as his toughness embodies Detroit basketball.

What Would An Isaiah Stewart Trade Potentially Look Like

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during player introductions before their game against the Denver Nuggets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Last season with the Pistons, Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 55.0 percent from the field. If Stewart does get traded to either the Celtics, Spurs, or Heat, it’ll be intriguing to see what the Pistons receive in return for trading away one of their fan favorites and whether they’ll improve as a result.

With the Pistons' recent interest in Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro heating up, Stewart could very well be included in that trade package that brings Herro to Detroit to help improve the team’s three-point shooting.

When it comes to trading Stewart to the Celtics and Spurs, Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon will have to be creative, as Detroit can’t afford to get fleeced by two teams that will pose a threat to the team’s aspirations of winning its first NBA championship since 2004 next season.

Pistons Interest In Trey Murphy III From Pelicans

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the Heat, Celtics, and Spurs are all interested in Stewart’s services next season, the Pistons big man could end up on a totally different team. One of those teams is the New Orleans Pelicans, as the Pistons remain interested in one of the best young defenders in the NBA, forward Trey Murphy III.

Murphy is a player that many Pistons fans want and would be considered a valuable addition this offseason that helps Detroit reach the NBA Finals next season. To bring Murphy to the Motor City, Stewart could be involved in that trade deal.