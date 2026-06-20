Pistons Interest in Trey Murphy III and Kyrie Irving Heats Up As NBA Draft Looms

The dreams of the Detroit Pistons adding a co-star for Cade Cunningham this offseason in a trade may be coming true for fans.

According to Marc Stein, the Pistons are continuing to explore what are considered to be much harder-to-acquire trade targets, such as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

After the report on Friday morning by the Athletic’s Sam Amick that the Pistons are putting Isaiah Stewart on the trade block, the Pistons could be gearing up to make the blockbuster that fans are desperate for.

How Would Kyrie Irving Fit With Pistons

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The addition of Irving or Murphy this offseason would help the Pistons reach closer to making the NBA Finals after falling in the Eastern Conference Semifinals this past season. Both Irving and Murphy provide their own special qualities, and with the Eastern Conference is expected to improve next season as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be back at full strength, the Pistons must make a move.

Despite missing the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn left ACL, Irving’s leadership and ball handling as a veteran guard are pieces that will help the Pistons improve. The Pistons need players who can score, especially from long range, next to Cunningham, and Irving provides that.

What Trey Murphy III Would Bring To Pistons

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

For a Pistons team that prides itself on its toughness as one of the NBA's top defensive teams, bringing in one of the league’s top young defenders in Trey Murphy III could be massive for the Pistons championship goals.

At Thursday’s press conference, Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon mentioned Detroit’s offseason agenda included adding shooting and ball-handlers around their core trio of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson. With Thompson being one of the top young defenders in the NBA, adding another in Murphy helps the Pistons continue to improve their already dominant defense.

Last season with the Pelicans, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field. If added, Murphy could be one of the top scorers for the Pistons, second to Cunningham. Having a talented defender who can also score will benefit the Pistons, as last season they excelled in turning dominant defense into offense.

While Thompson is known for his talent on defense, Pistons fans hope his offense can take a step forward next season, regardless of whether Detroit acquires Murphy this offseason. Having two talented defenders who can also score could be one of the factors in the Pistons winning their first NBA title since 2004.