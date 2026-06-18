Jalen Duren Could Learn Lesson From Jalen Brunson: Take Pay Cut for NBA Title

During the 2024 offseason, New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson did something that's not very common: he took a pay cut to help his team win an NBA championship. Instead of accepting a max contract that would’ve been worth $156 million, Brunson turned it down and signed a team-friendly deal with the Knicks.

As a result, the Knicks acquired players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in blockbuster trades, which helped them win a title. Along with Brunson winning the NBA Finals MVP, Towns and Bridges played a role in the Knicks' first championship in 53 years.

This offseason, the Detroit Pistons face a similar situation with center Jalen Duren. After his poor postseason performance, some believe Duren isn’t worthy of the extension that could be worth over $40 million per year.

Why Jalen Duren Taking a Pay Cut This Offseason Helps Pistons

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the No. 1 seed, it has become clear that the Pistons need to add to their roster this offseason to win a championship.

Throughout the playoffs, Duren was a much different player than he was during the Pistons 60-win regular season, averaging 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Some feel that his performance was one of the main factors that held the Pistons back in the postseason.

Several players have emerged as possible additions for the Pistons this offseason, including a trio of forwards: Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Michael Porter Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans).

Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Kyrie Irving is another potential player whom the Pistons could pursue this offseason. For the Pistons to pull off a trade for any of these players, Duren must take a pay cut, as Detroit will be taking on a massive contract no matter who they acquire.

In the scenario where Duren does end up getting an extension this offseason, the Pistons could still find a way to add one of their trade targets this offseason, but adding other key pieces in free agency, mainly to improve their three-point shooting, could be harder to pull off.

Langdon noted at his press conference on Thursday that there haven’t been any extension talks with Duren at this point. Whether Duren receives a contract extension this offseason remains to be seen, but giving him a pay cut could be the best path forward for the Pistons to have a productive offseason that puts them in the best position to win an NBA title, their first since 2004.