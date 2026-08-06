2 Ways For Pistons To Catch Up in Improved Eastern Conference

This offseason, the Eastern Conference got a whole lot tougher for the Detroit Pistons.

In an offseason that saw the Philadelphia 76ers sign LeBron James and acquire Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics, the Pistons' path to the NBA Finals next season and the chances of earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference will be much more difficult. The Pistons are currently tied with the fourth-best odds to win the title at +2200 with the Toronto Raptors, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Even teams like the defending champs, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, are projected to be better than Detroit in terms of odds to win the title. Despite these projections, the Pistons can still catch up to their Eastern Conference competition. Here’s how they can do that.

Giving Cade Cunningham a Co-Star

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of the beginning of August, the Pistons have missed the opportunity to give Cade Cunningham the co-star that he needs and that fans have been desperate for. To win their first NBA championship since 2004, Cunningham likely can’t do it on his own and needs a second star to help him run the show.

Adding that second star might be out of the picture this offseason, with the season a little over two months away. However, next season’s trade deadline allows the Pistons the opportunity to act and learn their lesson from last year. If the Pistons are serious about competing for an NBA title, it is time for general manager Trajan Langdon to be bold and not stand pat like he did this offseason and at last season’s trade deadline.

Solve Ongoing Jalen Duren Fiasco

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the most frustrating revelations this offseason for the Pistons has been the ongoing contract holdout with Jalen Duren. Despite his disappointing postseason performance for the Pistons this offseason, Duren believes he is worthy of the max. While the Pistons' All-Star center has potential, he’s just not there yet when it comes to deserving a max contract.

Duren's performance in the postseason was a humbling one for the 22-year-old center, and it's a lesson he looks to use as motivation heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

The longer this contract holdout drags on, the more uncertainty it creates surrounding Duren’s future with the Pistons and their roster as a whole. If the Pistons are to reach an agreement with Duren before the start of the season, it is likely to be a qualifying offer.

Given how competitive the Eastern Conference will be next season, Duren’s future with the Pistons should be established before Detroit tips off in October. Duren is fresh off a 2025-26 NBA regular season in which he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game

It was the best regular season in his NBA career. However, the playoffs were the concern and drove the most attention. Duren averaged only 10.2 points per game, but it was more than just his numbers that told the story.

Duren struggled against bigs such as Wendell Carter Jr. for the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Pistons will definitely take this into account when deciding what’s best for Duren moving forward.

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