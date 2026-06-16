Three Trade Ideas That Bring Kyrie Irving to the Pistons

Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Kyrie Irving has emerged as a realistic suitor for the Detroit Pistons this offseason as they look to make a bold trade and take a step forward to competing for an NBA title next season.

The Pistons can acquire Irving from the Mavericks through a mix of different trade packages this offseason.

Here’s a breakdown of three potential trades that the Pistons can offer the Mavericks this offseason for Irving.

Trade No. 1: Draft Day Trade

Pistons receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks receive: Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, No. 21 pick

A potential trade for Kyrie Irving could happen on draft day. In this proposed trade, the Detroit Pistons trade Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, and the No. 21 overall pick in the first round, which is the team’s only selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, to the Mavericks.

Trade No. 2: Pistons Trade 2027 First Round Pick

Pistons receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks receive: Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland II, 2027 first-round pick

In this trade, the Pistons keep the No. 21 overall pick in the draft, but send off one player in addition to Isaiah Stewart and Duncan Robinson. The Pistons will also trade the 2024 No. 5 overall draft pick, Ron Holland II, to the Mavericks.

Instead of trading away their No. 21 overall pick in the draft, the Mavericks will receive a 2027 first-round pick from the Pistons, which, if Detroit has another successful season, will be outside the lottery.

Trade No. 3: Pistons Receive Extra Depth

Pistons receive: Kyrie Irving, AJ Johnson

Mavericks receive: Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed, 2027 first-round pick

Along with acquiring Kyrie Irving in this trade scenario, the Pistons will also receive Mavericks guard AJ Johnson, adding depth to their roster. Last season with the Mavericks, Johnson averaged 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Johnson was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at No. 23 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks and has also played for the Washington Wizards in his two seasons in the league.

In this trade, the Pistons will also trade away Paul Reed and a 2027 first-round pick in addition to Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Stewart. How Irving would fit in on a Pistons roster remains to be seen if he is traded to Detroit.

However, given the Pistons' struggles with turnovers this past season, acquiring a proven point guard like Irving and moving star Cade Cunningham to shooting guard could benefit Detroit entering the 2026-27 season.