Making Sense of Detroit Pistons' Inactivity This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons have been quieter than most people expected this offseason. It’s been the common theme when talking about the team that finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The offseason was highlighted by retaining Jalen Duren and securing a secondary scorer for Cade Cunningham. Neither of which has been done.

The Pistons' offseason can only be judged against the standard they set for themselves. After winning 60 games last season, the goal wasn't to improve around the margins - it was to make the move that would elevate them into championship contention and compete again.

But they didn't accomplish that.

Why has Detroit been largely inactive?

Ultimately, Detroit’s president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon, couldn't get a meaningful trade across the finish line. He had a valuation, and he refused to compromise it.

Whether that's admirable patience or an unwillingness to pay the price is a matter of perspective, but one thing seems clear: Langdon understands he likely gets only one chance to make this kind of move, and he can't afford to miss.

That's the reality of the modern salary cap. Once you commit maximum contract money, there's little room for error.

It's far more difficult than it once was to move large contracts if the fit proves wrong. Langdon has to be convinced that any star he acquires has the talent, temperament, and stylistic fit to elevate this roster from contender to champion. But there is a problem.

That is, Detroit is still one star short. The front office entered the offseason fully aware of that reality and spent the past several months trying to solve it. In the end, they couldn't.

Early reports suggested the Pistons were prepared to offer Austin Reaves a max contract, only for the Lakers to move quickly and lock him up themselves. Detroit was briefly linked to Trey Murphy, but the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly set an insane price the Pistons weren't willing to agree to.

They also had interest in Coby White before Charlotte committed significant money to him, which involved LaMelo Ball going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They explored Kyrie Irving, but that interest faded. They pursued Kawhi Leonard without success. Cunningham's reported efforts to recruit Kevin Durant went nowhere. With the exception of White, each represented the kind of franchise-altering addition that could have become Cunningham's long-awaited co-star.

What makes that restraint so difficult to stomach is how dramatically the Eastern Conference improved this offseason. Simply being better than last year's 60-win team may not be enough to win 60 games again. The conference is deeper, stronger, and filled with teams that believe they can win the title. Detroit will enter the season right in the middle of that fight, still searching for the final piece that could separate it from the pack.