NBA Draft Grade for Detroit Pistons No. 17 Pick Ebuka Okorie

The biggest offseason in recent Pistons history began on a high note tonight.

Pistons President of Basketball Operations chose last offseason to take a passive and patient approach. He decided to let his young core develop into high-impact rotational pieces. That mindset paid off in the form of 60 regular season wins. The postseason revealed that Detroit, as currently constructed, has glaring holes in their game. The Eastern conference is only going to improve with the return of Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards on the rise.

The team was not built for the playoffs and the Pistons front office are doing everything they can to change that, starting with drafting Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie with the No. 17 pick in the NBA Draft.

Detroit trades up to No. 17

Before analyzing Okorie's fit into the Pistons rotation this upcoming season, it's important to credit the Pistons front office for understanding the positon their team is in. The time to swing for the fences is now. The Pistons realize they have a championship-contending core, but the rotational pieces need to be figured out.

The Pistons traded two second round picks and the No. 21 pick in the NBA Draft to the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 17 pick. The Grizzlies originally held the No. 16 pick before trading back one pick with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons clearly felt Okorie was a prospect that had fallen far enough.

What Okorie brings to the Pistons

Ebuka Okorie brings exactly what the Pistons need.

The Pistons didn't just need shooting. They needed decisiveness and confidence. They needed someone who can command a unit, not be a part of one. Okorie set a record for scoring as a freshman in the ACC after he averaged 23.2 points. He also averaged 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. Despite his high volume of shots, he averaged under two turnovers as well.

Okorie is not the kind of player who stands in the corner and lets the offense develop around him. Okorie is not a guard who needs to be set up by Cade Cunningham or Jenkins. The Stanford guard can create his own shot out on the perimeter or downhill toward the rim.

He's someone who dictates the pace of the offense rather than figuring out where he fits during the game. Okorie can shoot off the dribble, slash inside the lane with creativity, and maintain composure when taking flight or contact.

His glaring disadvantage is his height. Okorie is listed at 6-foot-1, but has a long 6-foot-8 wingspan to compliment the size. During an interview with Andscape recently, Okorie discussed what he brings to an NBA team. From his efficient shot-making and shot-creating abilities to his confidence and mindset toward the game, Okorie is exactly what the Pistons need this upcoming season. Many scouts are confident that Okorie's ability on the offensive end will be what translates best to the NBA.

"I'm just a very selfless person. I'm very adaptable, I'm willing to sacrifice, do whatever it is for us to win and for the betterment of the team." New Pistons Guard Ebuka Okorie

Selecting Okorie was just the beginning of what is set to be a very active offseason for Detroit basketball.

Final Grade: A