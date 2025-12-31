Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons take slight dip in final 2025 NBA power rankings

The Detroit Pistons are among the best teams in the NBA, but there is still something holding them back from being considered the best.

NBA.com writer, John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings where the team placed No. 5 behind the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks.

"The Pistons are 2-2 on their holiday trip out West, and their lead over the Knicks at the top of the Eastern Conference is down to just one game in the loss column," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pistons are now 7-3 against the Western Conference, and their trip concludes with a game against the Lakers on Tuesday. Then they’ll play three straight games within the top nine in East, and will look to avenge their first non-clutch loss of the season (Oct. 27 vs. the Cavs) when they play in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon."

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden moves to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pistons still trail teams in power rankings

The team's most recent loss against the Clippers certainly contributed to their one-spot drop in the power rankings. It's a sign that the team is not exactly where it wants to be quite yet.

"The Pistons’ loss to the Clippers on Sunday was just their second loss in a game that wasn’t within five points in the last five minutes. It was also the first time this season that they never held a lead as they were down double-digits after four minutes and never really threatened the Clippers (because they couldn’t stop Kawhi Leonard)," Schuhmann wrote.

The Pistons will likely never be able to shake off these preconceived notions of them as a team until they win a playoff series. In the meantime, the Pistons will have to do their best to not listen to the outside noise and focus on their internal roster in hopes of becoming the best version of themselves that they can be.

By the time the postseason rolls around, the Pistons will be a big threat. So they shouldn't have to worry about too much as long as they remain healthy.

The Pistons will conclude their west coast road trip when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock. After the calendar crosses into 2026, the Pistons will have a home game against the Miami Heat on New Year's Day.