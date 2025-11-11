Cade Cunningham Lands in Company With Michael Jordan

On the second night of a back-to-back set, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham landed in legendary company.

A triple-double was just what the Pistons needed to take care of business against the Washington Wizards. Cunningham came just four points shy of a 50-point effort and stuffed the stat sheet everywhere else.

In 44 minutes of action, Cunningham attempted 45 shots. While he struggled in the efficiency department, making just 14 of his 45 shots and going 2-11 from three, Cunningham scored a game-high 46 points. He also came down with 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.

In addition, Cunningham came up with five steals and two blocks.

Cunningham joins Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with 40-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, 10-plus assists, and five-plus steals in a single game.

— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 11, 2025

Before the Wizards' matchup, the Pistons visited the Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran guard had a tough first-half showing, but turned it up in the final two quarters.

By the end of the night, he had checked in for 40 minutes. Cunningham finished that matchup with 26 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds, while shooting 45 percent from the field. Ahead of Monday’s action against the Wizards, Cunningham was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Pistons’ 137-135 overtime win over the Wizards was their seventh victory in a row. They continue to lead the Eastern Conference with a 9-2 record. They are trailed by the New York Knicks, who hold a 6-3 record.

Detroit gets the day off on Tuesday, before returning to the court on Wednesday night to face the Chicago Bulls on their home court.