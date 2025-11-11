Cade Cunningham Lands in Company With Michael Jordan
In this story:
On the second night of a back-to-back set, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham landed in legendary company.
A triple-double was just what the Pistons needed to take care of business against the Washington Wizards. Cunningham came just four points shy of a 50-point effort and stuffed the stat sheet everywhere else.
In 44 minutes of action, Cunningham attempted 45 shots. While he struggled in the efficiency department, making just 14 of his 45 shots and going 2-11 from three, Cunningham scored a game-high 46 points. He also came down with 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.
In addition, Cunningham came up with five steals and two blocks.
Cunningham joins Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with 40-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, 10-plus assists, and five-plus steals in a single game.
Before the Wizards' matchup, the Pistons visited the Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran guard had a tough first-half showing, but turned it up in the final two quarters.
By the end of the night, he had checked in for 40 minutes. Cunningham finished that matchup with 26 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds, while shooting 45 percent from the field. Ahead of Monday’s action against the Wizards, Cunningham was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
The Pistons’ 137-135 overtime win over the Wizards was their seventh victory in a row. They continue to lead the Eastern Conference with a 9-2 record. They are trailed by the New York Knicks, who hold a 6-3 record.
Detroit gets the day off on Tuesday, before returning to the court on Wednesday night to face the Chicago Bulls on their home court.
Justin Grasso was a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s 76ers On SI Network. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writers Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoMediaFollow JGrasso_