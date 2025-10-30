Cade Cunningham's Showing vs Magic Moves Him up NBA Leaderboard
Cade Cunningham entered Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic off to a tough start to the year.
By the end of the night, he climbed the leaderboard of an impressive stat list, which includes a double-double, without any turnovers. It was quite the turnaround for Cunningham, who struggled with turnovers throughout the first few games of the year.
via @realapp: Cade Cunningham now has the 6th most games in NBA HISTORY with: 30+ PTS, 10+ AST, 0 TOV
On Wednesday, the Pistons were coming off of a tough loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cunningham struggled with his shot, making just three of his 14 attempts from the field. He went 1-7 from deep, finishing the game with 12 points.
Beyond the scoring, Cunningham dished out four assists and came down with five rebounds. Unfortunately, he turned the ball over five times. The Pistons came up short with a 116-95 loss.
Detroit’s battle against Orlando was a different story. Cunningham checked in for 35 minutes. He shot 12-24 from the field. While the three-point shot was once again off for Cunningham, he still managed to score 30 points on the night.
Cunningham racked up a double-double by producing 10 assists. He also came down with six rebounds, five of which came on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Cunningham stood out with three steals and three blocks.
With Wednesday’s win, the Pistons advanced to 3-2 on the year. It hasn’t been the most inspiring start for Detroit, but last year’s run proved that a lot can change throughout the course of the season—slow start or not.
This year, Cunningham is working on his second All-Star campaign. After putting together the best run of his career, Cunningham has been slow in following up so far. This season, he is shooting 39 percent from the field, producing 22.2 points per game. He is dishing out 8.2 assists per game and coming down with 5.6 rebounds.
After Wednesday’s win, the Pistons will get a couple of days off before taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night in Detroit.
