Detroit Pistons stat leaders prove how the team has remained dominant

The Detroit Pistons boast the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the statistics back it up, but just how good have they been?

While they don’t own the highest points per game as a team in the East, that honor falls to the Miami Heat at 121.7 points, the Pistons have ownership of the top five in three of the six primary stats: second in rebounding (46.8) and blocks (6.0). They are also ranked fifth in steals, averaging 9.5 per game.

Individually, Cade Cunningham is just outside the top ten in points per game, posting 27.5 points per game and is second in assists at 9.3. At the same time, Isaiah Stewart is joint-second in the NBA for blocks alongside the Washington Wizards’ Alex Sarr. However, how have they influenced Detroit’s rise to the top this season?

POINTS: CADE CUNNINGHAM – 46 POINTS vs WASHINGTON WIZARDS

It comes as no shock that Cunningham has put up the Pistons’ season-high for points so far this season, as he exploded for 46 in Detroit’s 137-135 overtime thriller against the Washington Wizards on November 10.

The juggernaut didn’t shoot the ball well, though, getting to his tally on 45 field goal attempts, but went a game-changing 16-for-18 from the line in the haul. To add, Cunningham pulled down 12 boards and dished out 11 assists for a deserved triple-double.

REBOUNDS: JALEN DUREN – 22 REBOUNDS vs UTAH JAZZ

Jalen Duren put on one of the most dominant displays for the Pistons this season, as he bagged a 20-20 game in the 114-103 win over the Utah Jazz on November 5.

Duren protected the basket at both ends, making sure that the Jazz didn’t secure any second-chance opportunities, while creating those at the other end for Detroit. He grabbed 15 defensive boards while snatching seven offensive rebounds, en route to 22 rebounds. He also shot 10-for-15 from the floor to add 22 points.

ASSISTS: CADE CUNNINGHAM – 18 ASSISTS vs DALLAS MAVERICKS

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When you’re ranked second in the NBA in assists, it also comes as no surprise that Cunningham ends up with the season-best in dimes, dishing the ball like he would dish candy to kids on Halloween.

However, with Halloween the previous night, Cunningham was still in that giving, yet frightening, mood, recording 18 assists in their 122-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

STEALS: CADE CUNNINGHAM – 6 STEALS vs ATLANTA HAWKS

Cunningham makes his final appearance on the list, but this time, instead of dishing, he was stealing against the Atlanta Hawks in what was a very scrappy contest.

Cunningham would stamp a season-high six steals to go with his 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a narrow 99-98 win on December 1.

BLOCKS: ISAIAH STEWART – 5 BLOCKS vs ATLANTA HAWKS

And in the same game, Isaiah Stewart decided to hold a block party with the Atlanta Hawks, the only NBA team invited to the early Christmas event.

Stewart, hailed by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as the best defender in the NBA, protected the rim by swatting away five shots in the win against Atlanta.