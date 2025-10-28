J.B. Bickerstaff Reflects on Detroit Pistons' Early Growing Pains
Fresh off their victory over the Boston Celtics Sunday, the Detroit Pistons were back in action on Monday in night two of a back-to-back. Next up on the schedule was a nationally televised showdown against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This matchup was big for the Pistons for multiple reasons. Not only could it be seen as an early-season measuring stick with a top team in the East, but J.B. Bickerstaff could also get some revenge on the organization that dismissed him back in 2024.
Thanks to a strong showing from Mitchell, the Cavs were able to take care of business and hand Detroit a 116-95 loss. While the star guard's offensive brilliance was a major factor, Bickerstaff touched on the team's growing pains to open the 2026 campaign.
A driving force in the Pistons' shortcomings against the Cavaliers Monday was the lack of efficiency on the offensive end. Along with committing 25 turnovers, Detroit shot just 37.9% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc as a team.
After the game, Bickerstaff was asked about the quality of shots the Pistons are generating through their first four games. He feels they are getting good looks, while noting the roster is also working in multiple new pieces.
"I’m not opposed to the shots that we’re getting," Bickerstaff told reporters. "I think we’re trying to do the things that we ask, but we’re still learning each other. It is a bit of a different group that’s playing out there … it’ll smooth out. It’s been choppy at times for sure."
The Pistons shouldn't worry too much about their up-and-down play offensively, as injuries are playing a part in this. Jaden Ivey has been out of action since undergoing a procedure on his right knee, and Caris LeVert has missed time to begin the season. Once these two are back in the mix, the offense should see instant improvement.
In the meantime, the new-look Pistons will look to keep smoothing things out in these early weeks of the regular season. They'll enjoy a minor break in the action before hitting the court Wednesday night to take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
