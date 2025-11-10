Cade Cunningham Takes Over in Pistons’ Big Win Over 76ers
In a game that came down to the wire against the Philadelphia 76ers, Cade Cunningham stepped up and delivered an electrifying performance.
With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Cunningham took off for a massive dunk through contact over former Detroit Piston Andre Drummond. The and-one dunk quickly became one of the game’s top highlights.
“Felt like my best option was to just go on top and I got up there,” Cade Cunningham told reporters after the game.
Continuing to come up big down the stretch, he hit a clutch fadeaway jumper with under 20 seconds left, putting the Pistons up three. The 76ers needed a quick bucket in order to tie things up, but after a missed three-point attempt from Tyrese Maxey, the Pistons held on for the win at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
It was an all-around masterful showing from Cade Cunningham, who finished the night with 26 points, 11 assists, and 4 rebounds, fueling Detroit to their sixth straight win.
Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff couldn’t help but speak highly about Cunningham's ability to rise to the occasion in such crucial moments.
“It's his routine,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He is elite when the game is on the line. There's not many people in this league that can do the things that he does, get to the spots that he can get to…and then he finishes. He can hit you with the midrange, all the way to the rim, makes his free throws when it matters. There's just so much he does.”
“The MotorCade” has continued to perform at an astonishing level on a nightly basis, proving himself as one of the NBA’s brightest stars. He is one of only two players who have put together three consecutive games with 20 or more points and 10 or more assists to start the season, alongside Luka Doncic.
Detroit now has an impressive 8-2 record, which marks their best start in over two decades, since the year 2003. They have made headlines by becoming the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, and overall, has the second-best record in the league—just behind the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder. (10-1 record)
With Cunningham leading the charge, the Pistons will look to keep it rolling at home this week, hosting a series of matchups at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll face the Washington Wizards today, the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, and the Philadelphia 76ers again on Friday for the Emirates NBA Cup Night.