All Pistons

Cade Cunningham Takes Over in Pistons’ Big Win Over 76ers

Cade Cunningham's does it again with another stellar performance.

Summer Weathers

Nov 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a game that came down to the wire against the Philadelphia 76ers, Cade Cunningham stepped up and delivered an electrifying performance.

With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Cunningham took off for a massive dunk through contact over former Detroit Piston Andre Drummond. The and-one dunk quickly became one of the game’s top highlights. 

“Felt like my best option was to just go on top and I got up there,” Cade Cunningham told reporters after the game

Continuing to come up big down the stretch, he hit a clutch fadeaway jumper with under 20 seconds left, putting the Pistons up three. The 76ers needed a quick bucket in order to tie things up, but after a missed three-point attempt from Tyrese Maxey, the Pistons held on for the win at Xfinity Mobile Arena. 

It was an all-around masterful showing from Cade Cunningham, who finished the night with 26 points, 11 assists, and 4 rebounds, fueling Detroit to their sixth straight win. 

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff couldn’t help but speak highly about Cunningham's ability to rise to the occasion in such crucial moments. 

“It's his routine,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He is elite when the game is on the line. There's not many people in this league that can do the things that he does, get to the spots that he can get to…and then he finishes. He can hit you with the midrange, all the way to the rim, makes his free throws when it matters. There's just so much he does.” 

“The MotorCade” has continued to perform at an astonishing level on a nightly basis, proving himself as one of the NBA’s brightest stars. He is one of only two players who have put together three consecutive games with 20 or more points and 10 or more assists to start the season, alongside Luka Doncic.

Detroit now has an impressive 8-2 record, which marks their best start in over two decades, since the year 2003. They have made headlines by becoming the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, and overall, has the second-best record in the league—just behind the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder. (10-1 record)

Detroit Pistons
Nov 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Detroit Pistons celebrate on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Cunningham leading the charge, the Pistons will look to keep it rolling at home this week, hosting a series of matchups at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll face the Washington Wizards today, the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, and the Philadelphia 76ers again on Friday for the Emirates NBA Cup Night.

Published
Summer Weathers
SUMMER WEATHERS

My name is Summer Weathers — I’m a follower of Jesus, committed to walking in purpose and using the gifts He’s given me to tell meaningful stories in the world of sports. I’m a graduate of Oakland University with a degree in Journalism and Broadcast Media Studies. I have always had a deep love for sports –– the energy it brings, the high competition, the stories behind the game itself, and so many other great things. I knew I wanted to turn that passion into a career. I got my start in sports media during my sophomore year at OU, when I became the sports reporter for The Oakland Post, covering all campus athletics — even the magical March Madness game when Oakland knocked out Kentucky and Jack Gohlke made 10 threes. The energy was unreal, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget as a student journalist that traveled to Pennsylvania to witness and cover it all. In 2023, I began an internship with Tunnel Vision Network, where I contributed sports articles covering the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League. During the summer of 2024, I interned at Local 4 News in Detroit, which also played a big part in my professional development where I gained hands-on experience in newsroom operations — from tracking breaking news to going out on scene assignments, conducting interviews, and writing sports features and blog posts. And now...of course, more basketball. I have been sidelining for the Detroit Pistons G League Affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. You can also catch me contributing to Woodward Sports Network live shows, where I engage in discussions and stay closely connected to the heart of Detroit’s sports scene. Oh, and I can’t forget to mention — if you ever see me prepping for interviews and getting ready for game day, there’s a very good chance I’ll have a chai latte in my hand. It’s definitely my go-to!

Home/News