Detroit Pistons Aim To Put Ugly Brawl Behind Them Against Toronto Raptors

The Detroit Pistons will look to score their third straight win and put the heated battle against the Hornets to bed when they travel to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday

Detroit opened its four-game road trip with a 110-104 win over Charlotte in a contest overshadowed by a third-quarter altercation that led to multiple suspensions.

The scuffle led to the ejection of four players — two from each side — including Pistons big men Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. The incident began when Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate fouled Duren, sparking a confrontation that escalated into shoving and then to punches. Tensions flared again moments later, prompting Stewart to leave the bench area to support his teammate.

NBA suspensions for the Pistons-Hornets fight, sources tell ESPN:



Isaiah Stewart: 7 games



Miles Bridges: 4 games



Moussa Diabate: 4 games



Jalen Duren: 2 games — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2026

"Our guys deal with a lot," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "They are not the ones who initiate. They are not the ones who crossed the line tonight. ... I hate that it got as ugly as it got. That is not something you want to see. But, if a guy throws a punch at you, you have a responsibility to protect yourself."

Duren, who scored seven of his 15 points in that third quarter, described the game as emotionally charged, in scenes that reflected Detroit’s “bad boy” persona of the late 80s and early 90s.

“It was an overly emotional game with tempers flaring," said Duren. "At the end of the day, we would love to keep it to basketball, but things happen. Everyone was playing hard. As the year has gone on, teams have tried to get into our heads."

All-Star guard Cade Cunningham powered Detroit with 33 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, helping the Pistons snap Charlotte’s nine-game winning streak.

The first meeting of the season between Detroit and Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are also coming off back-to-back wins after a 122-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The win improved Toronto to 3-1 on its five-game homestand.

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made an immediate impact in his Raptors debut. Acquired on Thursday from the Golden State Warriors, he posted 10 points and 10 rebounds in just over 15 minutes off the bench.

Jackson-Davis became the fifth player in franchise history to record a double-double in his Toronto debut — and the first to do so as a reserve. The last Raptor to accomplish the feat in a debut was Kawhi Leonard in 2018.

Toronto will be without Collin Murray-Boyles, who exited Sunday’s game in the first quarter due to a lingering thumb injury and is ruled out for Wednesday.

The Raptors will still feature two All-Stars. Brandon Ingram, the team’s leading scorer at 22.0 points per game, was named Tuesday as a replacement for the injured Stephen Curry, earning his second All-Star selection. Scottie Barnes, averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, also represents Toronto.

With both teams building momentum, Wednesday’s clash could offer an interesting preview of what could be a blockbuster game heightened with potential postseason intensity.