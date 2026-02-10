Detroit Pistons Fight Steals Spotlight in Victory Over Charlotte Hornets

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Charlotte Hornets 110-104 in the first game of their four game road trip.

In a close game that was highlighted by an on court brawl, the Pistons were able to regain their composure down the stretch and come away with their fifth win in their last six games. The Pistons win snapped a nine-game win streak by Charlotte, who was the hottest team in the NBA coming into the Monday night matchup.

The Pistons fell behind in the early goings of the matchup against Charlotte, trailing 33-29 after the end of the first quarter.

The Pistons used a few different surges to lead 61-57 at the halftime break. Detroit was led by Cade Cunningham, who had an astounding 33 points and nine rebounds in his 37 minutes. Duncan Robinson had 18 points and Jalen Duren had 15 points before being ejected in the third quarter. The Pistons would end up out-rebounding Charlotte 41-39.

Detroit outscored the red-hot Hornets by six points in the third quarter, and held off a late Hornets comeback to steal a road win.

Jalen Duren Involved in Scuffle, may see suspension

With 7:09 left in the third quarter, and the Pistons leading 70-62, Jalen Duren drove to the basket and was fouled by Moussa Diabate.

The two then squared up in the paint. Duren pushed Diabate’s face away with his hand and Diabate responded by throwing a punch that missed. Diabate was then held by his teammates but attempted another punch that missed again.

JB Bickerstaff Defends Pistons in Post Game Presser

At the other end of the court after the initial scuff up, Isaiah Stewart jumped off the bench and stepped on to the court to square up with Hornets Forward Miles Bridges, with the two getting into a scuffle. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended his players in his press conference after the game.

"Our guys deal with a lot, right? But they're not the one's that initiate it. They're not the ones that crossed the line.”

At the end of the chaos, Diabate, Miles Bridges, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart were ejected. It is yet to be seen just how long Duren and Stewart will be suspended for, but it comes at a time that the Pistons desperately could not lose players as they have three incredibly crucial road games ahead of them.

The Pistons will now travel to Toronto to battle against the Raptors, the Pistons may have to make do without Isaiah Steart and Jalen Duren, who may be suspended.