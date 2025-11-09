All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Could See Starting 5 Shakeup vs 76ers

The Detroit Pistons could be making some temporary changes on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) pulls down a rebound against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) pulls down a rebound against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Pistons will catch the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back set on Sunday.

Heading into their matchup, the Pistons are facing another shakeup for their starting lineup. Once again, the Pistons are going to be without their starting power forward, Tobias Harris.

Lately, Harris has been dealing with a sprained ankle. Amid the Pistons’ November 1 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the sharpshooting forward checked in for 35 minutes. During his 11-point, six-rebound showing, Harris started experiencing his setback. It didn’t seem severe at first, but it took him off the court for the three following games.

Tobias Harri
Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles while defended by Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In his absence, the Pistons rolled with Isaiah Stewart at the power forward spot. Unfortunately, Stewart experienced a setback in the Pistons’ most recent battle against the Brooklyn Nets.

The veteran checked in for a little under nine minutes. He was successful from the field on both of his shots and scored four points. He also came down with three rebounds and produced one assist.

Before Stewart went down, he thrived through his first two starts of the year. Seeing the court for a total of 65 minutes, Stewart averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks. He made nearly 50 percent of his shots from the field.

Although Stewart hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s action, the Pistons have him listed as doubtful on the official injury report. Similar to Harris, he is dealing with an ankle sprain. If Stewart is ruled out officially, the Pistons will have to shake up their starting lineup once again.

Isaiah Stewar
Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) has the ball knocked away from him by Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Despite the setbacks at the start of the year, the Pistons have remained strong in the Eastern Conference standings. Heading into Sunday’s action, the Pistons hold a 7-2 record, winning their last five games.

Along with Stewart and Harris, the Pistons have listed Jaden Ivey, Colby Jones, Caris LeVert, and Marcus Sasser on the injury report. Ivey, Jones, and Sasser are all guaranteed to miss the matchup. LeVert is listed as probable due to left knee soreness.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News