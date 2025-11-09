Detroit Pistons Could See Starting 5 Shakeup vs 76ers
The Detroit Pistons will catch the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back set on Sunday.
Heading into their matchup, the Pistons are facing another shakeup for their starting lineup. Once again, the Pistons are going to be without their starting power forward, Tobias Harris.
Lately, Harris has been dealing with a sprained ankle. Amid the Pistons’ November 1 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the sharpshooting forward checked in for 35 minutes. During his 11-point, six-rebound showing, Harris started experiencing his setback. It didn’t seem severe at first, but it took him off the court for the three following games.
In his absence, the Pistons rolled with Isaiah Stewart at the power forward spot. Unfortunately, Stewart experienced a setback in the Pistons’ most recent battle against the Brooklyn Nets.
The veteran checked in for a little under nine minutes. He was successful from the field on both of his shots and scored four points. He also came down with three rebounds and produced one assist.
Before Stewart went down, he thrived through his first two starts of the year. Seeing the court for a total of 65 minutes, Stewart averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks. He made nearly 50 percent of his shots from the field.
Although Stewart hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s action, the Pistons have him listed as doubtful on the official injury report. Similar to Harris, he is dealing with an ankle sprain. If Stewart is ruled out officially, the Pistons will have to shake up their starting lineup once again.
Despite the setbacks at the start of the year, the Pistons have remained strong in the Eastern Conference standings. Heading into Sunday’s action, the Pistons hold a 7-2 record, winning their last five games.
Along with Stewart and Harris, the Pistons have listed Jaden Ivey, Colby Jones, Caris LeVert, and Marcus Sasser on the injury report. Ivey, Jones, and Sasser are all guaranteed to miss the matchup. LeVert is listed as probable due to left knee soreness.