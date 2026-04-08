Three Things To Watch in Detroit Pistons Final Three Games

The Detroit Pistons will take the court at Little Caesars Arena for their final home game of the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Pistons recently locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and hold a 57-22 overall record, marking an incredible milestone for a once-struggling NBA franchise.

In addition to Wednesday night’s matchup with the Bucks, the Pistons have two road games remaining against the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers to close out the regular season. With three games remaining in the regular season, here are three things for Pistons fans to watch.

Can Pistons Reach 60 Wins?

Two NBA teams have reached 60 wins this season: the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. To become the third NBA team to reach the 60-win mark this season, the Pistons need to win their final three games.

Given the matchups, the Pistons could be in great shape to reach the 60-win milestone for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when they finished with a 64-18 overall record. The Bucks and Pacers are two Eastern Conference teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. These two games should be wins for the Pistons.

The biggest test will be the Hornets, who are looking to improve their playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference in the final week of the regular season.

Can Daniss Jenkins Continue His Success?

Mar 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The emergence of Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins has been one of the most fun storylines for fans to follow along with this season. Since Cunningham went down, Jenkins has risen to the occasion for the Pistons.

Jenkins has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games for the Pistons, and ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Bucks, the question is, can Jenkins continue the streak?

This season, Jenkins is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Pistons, a huge leap from last year. Jenkins appeared in only seven games for the Pistons during the 2024-25 NBA season, averaging 1.0 points, 0.4 assists, and 0.3 rebounds per game.

How Many Starters Will Pistons Rest?

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates a basket with guard Caris LeVert (8) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference already locked up, the Pistons have begun to rest key starters. In Monday night’s 123-107 road loss to the Orlando Magic, the Pistons rested Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, and Duncan Robinson.

To avoid the risk of injuries, expect this trend to continue for the Pistons. Entering the matchup against the Bucks, Cunningham has been upgraded to questionable. The Pistons star is nearing his return for Detroit, as he last played on March 17 against the Washington Wizards.

Even if Cunningham is available to return before the playoffs, the Pistons are likely to continue to rest him to avoid another injury. The tip-off for the Pistons ' regular-season home finale against the Bucks is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.