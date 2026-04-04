Detroit Pistons Injury Report Ahead of Road Matchup Against Philadelphia 76ers

The Detroit Pistons, despite the loss of Cade Cunningham, are one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 NBA season. Following a thrilling 113-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pistons will face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Pistons are looking for much more than to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is also currently pushing to secure 60 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 NBA season. The Pistons can complete the regular-season sweep of the 76ers with a win over Philadelphia on Saturday night. Detroit is 3-0 against Philadelphia this season.

Ahead of Saturday night’s matchup between the Pistons and 76ers, here is the injury report for both teams.

Pistons Availability Report

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham for the 10th consecutive game, Isaiah Stewart, who last played in Detroit’s 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 13, remains out for Saturday night’s matchup with a calf injury.

In addition to Cunningham and Stewart both being out, Marcus Sasser (hip) and Tobias Harris (knee) are both listed as game-time decisions for the Pistons against the 76ers. Harris left Thursday’s win against the Timberwolves in the first quarter after suffering a knee injury, playing only six minutes, while scoring two points and one assist.

Jalen Duren has also been added to the injury report as a game-time decision due to an illness. Duren scored 22 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists in Thursday night's win over the Timberwolves.

76ers Availability Report

Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid and Johnii Broome are both out against the Pistons with a knee injury. It has been another season of injury struggles for Embiid, as he’s only played in 37 games for the 76ers this season, averaging 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Paul George (knee) is listed as a game-time decision for the 76ers against the Pistons. George led the 76ers in Friday night’s win over the Timberwolves, scoring 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

What to Watch For In Pistons Matchup Against 76ers

Apr 02, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) dribbles defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While the Pistons look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are pushing to earn a playoff spot. Entering Saturday night’s matchup against the Pistons, the 76ers currently own the tiebreaker over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-34 overall record.

A win over the Pistons would help the 76ers get closer to clinching a spot in the NBA playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament. The tip-off between the Pistons and 76ers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on NBA TV.