Detroit Pistons Looking To Clinch No. 1 Seed Against Philadelphia 76ers

One win is all that separates the Detroit Pistons from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 NBA season. With a win tonight over the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the Pistons will do just that.

Two short years ago, when the Pistons had their worst season in franchise history by winning 14 games, no one would’ve imagined that Detroit could complete such an incredible turnaround. Even when their star, Cade Cunningham, went down with a collapsed lung diagnosis, the Pistons have fought through the adversity and have gone 7-2 since then.

The Pistons enter Saturday night’s matchup with a 56-21 overall record and are four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons Chasing More Than Just No. 1 Seed In Eastern Conference

Not only are the Pistons looking to clinch the No. 1 seed, but they are also making the push to join the Oklahoma City Thunder and potentially the San Antonio Spurs as the NBA teams to reach 60 wins this season.

Winning four of their last five games will give the Pistons 60 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 NBA season. In addition to Saturday night’s road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons also have games remaining on the road against the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and the Indiana Pacers.

The Pistons also have one remaining home game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena on April 8. That's all that stands in the Pistons way of clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and reaching 60 wins.

76ers Looking To Clinch Playoff Spot

The Philadelphia 76ers post a 43-34 overall record and currently own the tiebreaker over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is the cut line for the NBA Play-In tournament.

The 76ers would like to avoid the play-in tournament, and a win over the Pistons at home on Saturday night would help them reach closer to clinching a playoff spot. After finishing last season as a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers have had a remarkable season, courtesy of the play of Tyrese Maxey, who leads Philadelphia in scoring, averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game

2025 No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe has also made an impact in his rookie season for the 76ers, averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. The 76ers will rely on these two players to beat the Pistons on Saturday night, as Paul George is a game-time decision and Joel Embiid is out for Philadelphia.

The tip-off at the Xfinity Mobile Arena between the Pistons and 76ers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on NBA TV.