Detroit Pistons' Injury Report is Loaded With Key Players vs Bulls

The Detroit Pistons are facing a tough battle on Wednesday night, and their own injury report isn’t going to do them any favors.

The list is lengthy, and the Pistons could miss most of their core group.

Who’s Out for the Pistons Against the Bulls?

Apr 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) brings the ball up the court against Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The two players who didn’t have any shot at playing are Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey. The latter player should be getting an evaluation done soon, after he underwent a minor procedure on his knee at the end of the preseason.

As for Marcus Sasser, he’s dealing with a hip impingement. The Pistons have yet to roll him out for his debut, and they don’t anticipate having him in the mix for at least another month.

Some other starters, like Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson, have been dealing with ankle-related issues. Harris’ concerns started on November 1, when the Pistons were facing the Dallas Mavericks. He checked in for 35 minutes and scored 11 points while coming down with six rebounds.

In the following game, Harris was ruled out against the Memphis Grizzlies. He went on to miss the next five games, and is set to miss his sixth in a row on Wednesday night.

Ausar Thompson’s setback is more recent. Following his 33-minute shift against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 9, Thompson was ruled out for the following game against the Washington Wizards. It was his first absence of the season. The Pistons will miss him again on Wednesday.

There’s a Chance They Might Play…

Isaiah Stewart is unlikely to play, but the Pistons haven’t closed the door on that just yet. The veteran front court player is listed as doubtful, as he deals with an ankle sprain. If Stewart doesn’t get the nod to play, he’ll miss his third game in a row.

Shootaround just wrapped up at the PPC. Light crowd today, don’t see Cade (left hip contusion; questionable) or Duren (right ankle sprain; probable). Stewart, Harris and Thompson are all out with Ivey and Sasser as well. pic.twitter.com/AWBSXvelP9 — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 12, 2025

The star duo of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren is questionable. Cunningham is dealing with a hip contusion, while Duren is battling an ankle sprain. This year, Cunningham and Duren have been one of the most dominant guard-center duos in the NBA. Losing them for a night would be a major blow for the Pistons, who are looking to maintain their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons and the Bulls are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.