Detroit Pistons Seeking Reset As Brooklyn Nets Visit Motor City

The Detroit Pistons return to the Motor City to face the Brooklyn Nets and aim to get back on track following two straight road losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs.

In their latest loss to the Spurs, the Pistons were outplayed from the start and couldn’t recover, trailing by as many as 22 points in Thursday night’s 121-106 defeat.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama dominated the Pistons from the start with a phenomenal performance on both ends of the floor, as he finished the game with 38 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists. De’Aaron Fox also added 29 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Spurs in the win over the Pistons.

The game before that, things weren’t any better, as the Pistons' comeback against the Donovan Mitchell-less Cavaliers fell short, as Detroit lost 113-109. The last two losses have revealed many of the team's weaknesses, as slow starts and poor three-point shooting continue to plague the Pistons.

As the Eastern Conference race is set to heat up with Jayson Tatum’s return from injury for the Boston Celtics, many believe that the Pistons' weaknesses will catch up to them, and they’ll fall short as the top seed in the playoffs.

That is why Saturday night's matchup against a struggling Nets team presents a prime opportunity for the Pistons to regain their confidence before heading back on the road to face the Miami Heat on Sunday.

What to Watch For In Pistons Matchup Against Nets

The Nets enter Saturday night’s matchup against the Pistons with one of the worst records in the NBA at 15-47. The Nets are also currently on a 10-game losing streak, with their last win coming on Feb. 9, beating the Chicago Bulls 123-115 at the Barclays Center.

Once considered a potential trade deadline target for the Pistons, Michael Porter Jr. has been the team leader of the Nets this season, averaging 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Porter Jr. poses the biggest threat to the Pistons on Saturday night. In the Nets' recent 126-110 loss to the Heat, Porter Jr. led Brooklyn, scoring 27 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-24 shooting from the field.

The Pistons and Nets are scheduled to tip off from Little Caesars Arena at 6 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 2-0 against the Nets this season, and Saturday’s matchup will be the third of four matchups between the two Eastern Conference foes this season, with the final meeting set to take place next Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Both of the Pistons wins against the Nets this season have come by double digits, and odds suggest that will be the same when the two squads face off on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.