How Jayson Tatum's Return Impacts Detroit Pistons NBA Finals Aspirations

The news that NBA fans have been anxiously waiting for all year finally arrived on Thursday as Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Tatum has been out since rupturing his right Achilles tendon in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series loss to the New York Knicks, an injury that required surgery. Tatum's return is bound to shake up the Eastern Conference playoffs race, and the Pistons are one of the teams that will be put to the test.

While the Detroit Pistons currently post the best record in the Eastern Conference at 45-15, Tatum’s return poses a massive threat to their aspirations of reaching the NBA Finals.

Without Tatum, the Celtics have held their own, currently posting a 41-21 overall record and are second in the Eastern Conference, five games back of the Pistons.

Why Tatum's Return For Celtics Poses Major Threat to Pistons

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) stand on the court during a timeout during the second half of their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

During Tatum’s absence, the Celtics have been led by Jaylen Brown, who is fifth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. While the duo that Tatum has had with Brown hasn't always been the brightest, the Celtics will have another scoring option to rely on, which will help them make a run at their second championship in the last three seasons.

The way things stand right now with Tatum's return, the Celtics and Pistons are on a collision course to potentially meet in the Eastern Conference Finals as the top two seeds. The last time the Pistons made it to the Eastern Conference Finals was in 2008, when they lost to the eventual NBA champions, the Celtics, in six games. With the latest news, that result could be a similar ending for the Pistons this season.

In addition to Tatum and Brown, the Celtics have several depth pieces that will challenge the Pistons. Celtics guards Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simmons, and Nikola Vucevic are among those who have made a massive impact during Tatum's absence and could benefit even more offensively with his return.

With Tatum, the Celtics are expected to be the favorite over the Pistons, despite not being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the latest NBA championship odds back it up. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are tied with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets with the second-best odds at +750 to win the NBA championship. The Pistons are tied with the New York Knicks at +1700 to win the NBA championship.

Potential Playoff Matchup Between Celtics and Pistons

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Without Tatum, the Pistons won the regular-season series 3-1 over the Celtics this year. Last season with Tatum, the opposite happened as the Celtics went 3-1 against the Pistons. With that being said, Tatum's addition makes a huge difference in a seven-game series between the Pistons and Celtics. Tatum played in two of those matchups against the Pistons last season, averaging 32 points per game.

Tatum’s scoring, when at full strength, presents a challenge for the Pistons' defense. Even without Tatum, the Celtics still have one of the best defenses in the NBA, allowing an average of 107.1 points per game.

While a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Celtics and Pistons would be an exciting series for fans, as both teams play stout defense, Boston’s playoff experience is likely give them a major advantage over Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.