Detroit Pistons Slow Start Struggles Continue in Latest Loss

Since returning from the NBA All-Star Break, poor three-point shooting and slow starts have highlighted the Pistons' latest struggles, despite posting a 5-3 record in the second half of the regular season.

While the Pistons showed some improvement from beyond the arc, shooting 43 percent, a slow start once again plagued Detroit in its 121-106 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. The loss closed out a three-game road trip for the Pistons, in which they went 1-2.

Before Thursday night’s game, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed concerns about the Pistons' struggles to start the last few games, and entering the matchup against the Spurs, fans were hopeful that those issues would improve.

That, however, didn’t come to fruition as the Pistons played their way out of the game in the first quarter and were unable to recover, despite cutting the lead to single digits at one point in the second half.

Pistons Struggle Against Victor Wembanyama Again

Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pumps his fist at the end of the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Pistons had no answer defensively for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, as he scored 24 points in the first half. De’Aaron Fox added 22 points in the first half for the Spurs and finished the game with 29.

Wembanyama finished the game leading the Spurs with 38 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists on 12-of-24 shooting from the field. In his two games against the Pistons this season, which have both taken place in the last week and a half, Wembanyama dominated the Pistons on both ends of the floor.

While the Pistons' slow starts to games are fixable, it is a problem that must improve moving forward. Lackluster starts to games won’t cut it for the Pistons if they hope to make a run to the NBA Finals.

The Pistons' last two losses to the Spurs and the Donovan Mitchell-less Cavaliers have proven that they are vulnerable as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. With the recent update that Jayson Tatum is set to return for the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference race has taken a twist with a month remaining in the regular season, and the Pistons could suffer the cost of defeat.

Top Performers For Pistons In Loss to Spurs

Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After his no-show performance in Tuesday night’s 113-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cade Cunningham scored 26 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, despite some struggles from the field, shooting under 40 percent.

In his second game back from suspension, Isaiah Stewart made an impact off the bench, scoring 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists, along with making three shots from beyond the arc. Stewart’s ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor is critical for the Pistons moving forward, as his toughness and grit benefit the team.

With the loss, the Pistons have now lost two consecutive games and fall to 45-16 on the season, as they head back to Detroit. The Pistons aim to get back on track when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. The tip-off between the Pistons and Nets is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.