Detroit Pistons trade targets to stay on top of Eastern Conference

Pistons fans are reasonably worried about the approach President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon can take this trade season.

There isn't a lack of trust in Langdon, but simply a cautious attitude toward something they're so unfamiliar with: overwhelming success. Pistons faithful are worried Langdon could gamble on trading much of Detroit's youth and assets for one superstar player. We've seen how brutally those moves can backfire.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded four first-round picks to Utah for Rudy Gobert and only have a Western conference finals appearance to show for it.

The Oklahoma City Thunder control the struggling Los Angeles Clippers 2026 first round pick because of how one-sided their trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was. The Pistons don't want to become another statistic in trade history, but it would be naive not to acknowledge that this Pistons teams can improve and that the help can come from outside of their building.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy is the dream trade target for Detroit Pistons fans. The Pelicans are reportedly not shutting down the interest teams have in trading for him. Expect the Pelicans to ask for a lot in return for the 25-year-old forward.

Murphy is being asked to do a lot for the Pelicans due to another injury-riddled season for the franchise. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Virginia is averaging 21 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals. Murphy's offensive game has grown beyond shooting threes and his defensive versatility at his size is a skill any contender would love to have. Pairing Murphy with Ausar Thompson on the perimeter would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk

From one end of the value spectrum to another, Mykhailiuk patches an important hole in Detroit's system.

The Pistons rank toward the bottom half of most shooting categories this season. They rank No. 28 in threes attempted per game and No. 19 in three-point percentage. Detroit doesn't have a lot of volume shooters or a lot of efficient shooters. Mykhailiuk takes care of both of those things and more.

Detroit is familiar with Mykhailiuk's work. Not only did Mykhailiuk play two full seasons in Detroit, but Mykhailiuk torched the Pistons for 28 points when the Utah Jazz played Detroit earlier this season. Mykhailiuk, 28, is dynamic in the way he shoots threes and he shoots them efficiently. The Jazz guard is constantly moving with or without the ball and is a willing passer.

Mykhailiuk is averaging a career-high 26 minutes, nine points, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point line. Detroit wouldn't have to give up much for a valuable asset in Mykhailiuk.

Spurs center Kelly Olynyk

The Pistons don't have a single stretch big on their roster. Jalen Duren is a paint beast. Isaiah Stewart has ventured out to the three-point line and is actually shooting a career-high 41% from three-point range, but he only shoots two per game.

Kelly Olynyk isn't being used in San Antonio as much as Luke Kornet and could likely be traded away from the Spurs for a small package of assets. Olynyk's spacing as a big should actually increase production inside the paint for a team already leading the league in paint points. Olynyk has always been a smart passer as a center and can be an efficient volume three-point shooter when asked to be one.

Washington Wizards veterans C.J. McCollum and Khris Middleton are also two names to keep in mind as well. Both are great shot creators and efficient shot makers on affordable contracts that can expire after this season. McCollum is being paid $30 million while Middleton is being paid $33 million this season. For reference, Pistons forward Tobias Harris is getting paid $26 million this season.