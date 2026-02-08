Previewing the Detroit Pistons Upcoming Four-Game Road Trip

The Detroit Pistons will have one of the more difficult stretches in their season start on Monday as they go on a four-game road trip that will test the depth and mentality of the team.

The Pistons are currently 38-13, and in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. Detroit will look to carry their recent form into this road trip, as the Pistons are winners of four of their last five games.

Pistons Start Road Trip Against Red-Hot Charlotte Hornets

Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) celebrates with fans after a victory over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Pistons will start their road trip against arguably the hottest team in the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are 25-28, but are winners of nine straight games, including a 126-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks. It’s possible Super Bowl Sunday and a travel day could throw things out of rhythm for the Hornets, but they are a team Pistons fans should not take lightly.

Pistons Will Take on Reeling Raptors in Middle of Road Trip

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) holds the ball from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Detroit will travel to Toronto to battle the Raptors following their game against the Hornets. The Pistons will have a day off in between games, which should allow them to either bounce back from a loss against Charlotte or carry over momentum from a win.

The Raptors currently sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference and have lost three out of their last five games. This is the first time the Raptors and Pistons have met this season, as the two sides will meet twice more after their first meeting.

Pistons Play New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Middle of Road Trip

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) dribbles on New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons' road trip doesn't get any easier after a trip to Toronto, as a trip to New York to take on the Knicks looms for Detroit for the third game of their four-game road trip. The Pistons were able to blow out the Knicks 118-80 on February 6, thanks in part to Daniss Jenkins' 18 points. The Knicks are currently 33-19, and 21-6 while playing at Madison Square Garden.

The Pistons will end their road trip with a trip to Chicago to take on the Bulls. Chicago is currently 24-29 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, just one game out from a play-in spot. A 3-1 record for the Pistons through these next four games would be fantastic, and a 2-2 record through these next four games wouldn't be the end of the world either.