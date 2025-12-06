How Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons bounced back vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Detroit Pistons are on the right end of a close matchup this time around after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116 inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were in control against the Trail Blazers for most of the night, but Portland failed to go away quietly. The Pistons led by seven at halftime, but the Blazers' defense in the third quarter allowed them to take a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Pistons pulled away in the end, coming up with the close victory.

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call against the Portland Trail Blazers | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pistons escape with win vs. Trail Blazers

The Pistons tied the game at 110 with 2:35 to go in the game after Duncan Robinson sunk a 3-pointer to get the crowd electric. On the ensuing possession, Kris Murray threw an errant pass that was stolen by Cade Cunningham, who took it to the basket to take a two-point lead.

Murray then committed an offensive foul, giving the ball back to the Pistons, who lined up Robinson for another triple that put Detroit up by seven, effectively putting the game out of reach. The Pistons and Blazers then played the tit-for-tat free throw game for the final minute or so, resulting in a Detroit victory.

In the win, Cunningham dropped 29 to lead the Pistons, but he received some help from the supporting cast as well. Five other Pistons scored in double figures: Jalen Duren had 18, Ron Holland II posted 17, Ausar Thompson added 15, the aforementioned Robinson scored 14 and Tobias Harris was right in there with 10.

For the Trail Blazers, Deni Avdija was the leading scorer in the game with 35 points. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Former Pistons forward Jerami Grant also had a strong showing with 29 points. Shaedon Sharpe added 28 points off the bench.

The win for the Pistons is gratifying after a few tough losses against some stout opponents. They have played well, but haven't come out on top. This is a quality win against stiff competition that they can celebrate once again.

With the win, the Pistons are now 18-5 and still hold the best record in the Eastern Conference. They will now have a chance to get revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks in their next game after losing to them earlier in the week. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena.