How Detroit Pistons Look to Bounce Back At Home Against Toronto Raptors

Following a spirited effort on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons will return home to the Motor City to face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena to close out the month of March.

Despite missing Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and several other top players on their roster, the shorthanded Pistons put up a fight, losing 114-110 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime. Paul Reed’s 21 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, led the Pistons in the loss.

Five other players scored in double figures for the Pistons, including Javonte Green (19 points), Kevin Huerter (17 points), Daniss Jenkins (15 points), Marcus Sasser (12 points), and Caris LeVert (10 points).

Even with the loss, Pistons fans should come away satisfied with their effort against the Thunder, in what could’ve been an NBA Finals preview.

What to Watch For In Pistons Matchup Against Raptors

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots between Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) and forward Ronald Holland II (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Now returning home to Detroit, the Pistons look to avenge their recent 119-108 road loss to the Raptors on Mar. 15. With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Pistons currently post a 54-21 overall record and remain four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, following their 112-102 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Raptors post a 42-32 overall record and look to reach one step closer to clinching a spot in the NBA playoffs and avoiding the play-in tournament.

Toronto currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, they’d be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, an opponent that they’ve fared well against this season.

Raptors Players to Watch Against Pistons

Mar 25, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Raptors enter Tuesday night’s matchup with momentum following a 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic. In the win, RJ Barrett led the Raptors, scoring 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals, on 8-of-14 shooting from the field.

Scottie Barnes also added 23 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds, on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. Both players will look to have an impact in securing the regular-season series win over the Pistons. The regular season series between the Pistons and Raptors is at 1-1 entering Tuesday night’s matchup.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Raptors on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.