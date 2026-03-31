How the Pistons Couldn’t Close Gap Against Thunder in Potential NBA Finals Preview

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-110 in overtime at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

With the loss, the Pistons fell to 54-21 on the season, and 25-12 on the road.

The Pistons still have a four game lead at the top of the Eastern Conference with just seven games left to play.

Shorthanded Pistons Take Thunder to the Wire

Mar 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The fact the Pistons were able to take the Thunder into overtime without four of their five regular starters should encourage Pistons fans.

The Pistons were missing Cade Cunngingham, who is lingering with a collapsed lung. Jalen Duren missed the game with a knee injury while Isaiah Stewart, who had provided production off the bench in recent weeks for the Pistons was forced out of the game with what was described as a calf injury.

Pistons Start Slow as Thunder Built Early Lead

The Pistons started slow, which has been a worrying trend in games that they’ve gone on to lose. The Thunder jumped out to a 31-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Thunder kept pace in the second quarter and took a 53-43 lead into the halftime break.

The Pistons had their chance to win as the game went down the stretch. Daniss Jenkins knocked down a three from range to put Detroit up 97-90 with under four minutes to play, before the Thunder tightened the screws on defense and found good shot opportunities at the other end. Jenkins had a chance to win the game with a fraction of second left but missed the target which took the game into overtime, where the Pistons were outscored by the Thunder 13-9.

With the Pistons missing multiple key players, they got production elsewhere. Paul Reed logged 21 points in the losing effort as Javonte Green tacked on 19 points and five rebounds.

The Pistons throughout the game lost contain multiple times on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander. SGA recorded 47 points in 41 points while reeling in five rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Pistons Thunder Could be NBA Finals Preview

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as he fall back beside Detroit Pistons forward Tolu Smith (35) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The overtime loss to the Thunder shouldn't worry Pistons fans. The Thunder are currently 60-16, including a whopping 32-7 record when playing in the Paycom Center in OKC. Both the Thunder and Pistons are holding the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and last nights game could be an NBA Finals preview.

The Pistons will now regroup and look ahead to tonights game against the Toronto Raptors back in Cleveland.