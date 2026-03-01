How Detroit Pistons Will Look to Pass Road Test Against Orlando Magic

Following a thrilling 122-119 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons will travel down south to Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Sunday night to begin a three-game road trip.

Sunday night’s matchup against the Magic will be the Pistons' third of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. The last time both teams faced off on Nov. 28, the Magic knocked the Pistons out of contention for the NBA Cup in Las Vegas with a thrilling 112-109 win at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons enter with the best record in the NBA at 44-14 and aim to extend their road winning streak to six straight games. Their last road loss came against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 29, a game in which the Pistons were dominated, losing 114-96.

Orlando Magic's Roller Coaster Season

Feb 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) watch for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic have experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season and look to avoid the play-in tournament and earn a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. Orlando currently is locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 overall record.

The recent ankle injury to Franz Wagner, which has left him out indefinitely, has proved to be a big loss for the Magic’s offense, which showed in their 113-108 home loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Since returning from the All-Star Break, four out of the five Magic games have been decided by five points or less. In addition to their recent loss to the Rockets, the Magic have won two of those matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, along with losing a close contest to the Suns.

Keys to Pistons Victory Over Magic

Feb 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) battles for position with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) on a free throw in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Sunday night’s matchup against the Pistons could be another game that goes down to the wire. Magic star guard Paolo Banchero looks to lead the Magic to a bounce-back win over the Pistons. Banchero leads the Magic in scoring, averaging 21.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

Banchero is a player that the Pistons will need to contain when playing the Magic. The last time the Pistons and Magic played in November in Detroit, Banchero did not play. Instead, it was guard Desmond Bane who had the sensational performance, scoring 37 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 13-of-25 from the field.

The Magic acquired Bane from the Grizzlies last offseason, and he has proven to be a valuable addition to Orlando’s backcourt. This season for the Magic, Bane is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

The Pistons and Magic are scheduled to tip off at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night.