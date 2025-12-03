Isaiah Stewart named potential DPOY candidate in latest power rankings

The Pistons are riding the wave of success they've been on into the month of December.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff won Eastern conference coach of the month for and Cade Cunningham was Eastern conference player of the month Tuesday afternoon. The Pistons deserve every breath of positive recognition they've earned this month.

Whether the strength of schedule and injuries have factored into Detroit's winning ways should be irrelevant to Pistons fans. What we know to be true is that Detroit has a top-three defense and that it's hard to win games in the NBA.

Hard-earned and well-deserved.



Congratulations to J.B. Bickerstaff on being named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month! pic.twitter.com/dhx02zWOA8 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 2, 2025

ESPN Insiders put Detroit at No. 2

The Pistons are 2.5 games behind the second-place Toronto Raptors in the Eastern conference. The defense has been swarming and the stars have shined in Detroit. Center Jalen Duren is on pace to make the all-star game this season and the team has won 17 of 21 games this season.

The shooting from beyond the arc leaves little to be desired at the moment but considering how well the Pistons have performed while underwhelming as shooters, fans should be optimistic about the near future. The only team sitting above the Pistons in ESPN's new power rankings are the Oklahoma City Thunder who have currently won 21 of their first 22 games.

They’re starting to take notice…



Your Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Cade Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/zmC3Qf8Utt — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 2, 2025

Isaiah Stewart for Defensive Player of the Year?

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill made a strong claim regarding one of the Pistons big men. The six-year center is drawing consideration for a big regular season award.

"Here's one more possible individual acknowledgment in Detroit: Isaiah Stewart's candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year. Stewart is sixth in blocks despite playing 22.5 minutes per game and is first in defending shots at the rim. (Opposing players shoot just 44% on nearly five attempts per night against him.)" ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

Stewart is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. While Stewart is deservedly receiving praise for his defensive efforts on a top defensive team, the big man is shooting 39.5% from three on 2.4 attempts per game. It's been one of the bright spots of a team currently sitting at No. 20 in three-point efficiency and No. 28 in three-point attempts.

The Pistons play the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and NBA League Pass at Fiserv Forum. It will be the first time they play Giannis Antetokounmpo this season after beating the Bucks without him eal