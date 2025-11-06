All Pistons

Jalen Duren’s Spark for Detroit Pistons Paid Off vs Utah Jazz

Jalen Duren had a big game against the Utah Jazz.

Justin Grasso

Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) receives congratulations from guard Caris LeVert (8) and forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Low energy in the early half of the Detroit Pistons’ Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz created a scenario where the Pistons trailed before the third quarter.

Outside of Jalen Duren, nobody really had it going.

"I just try to be aggressive,” Duren told reporters after the game. “We couldn’t really get nothing going, we had a lot of low energy. I tried to be the guy to spark something tonight. Thankfully, it did.”

Duren started it—Cade Cunningham finished.

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Throughout the first half, Duren had 16 minutes of action under his belt. The veteran center shot 9-12 from the field and made half of his four free throws. He accounted for a team-high 18 points through the first two quarters. Along with his first-half scoring, Duren notched a double-double with 10 rebounds.

In the third quarter, Cunningham checked in for a little under 10 minutes. He made four of his eight shots from the field, scoring nine points. The Pistons outscored the Jazz 25-14 before reaching the fourth quarter, which was giving them a comfortable cushion.

Cunningham went nuclear to close the game out. The star guard checked in for a little over 11 minutes. He went 8-15 from the field, knocking down three of his six shots from beyond the arc. The star guard produced 19 points, and dished out three assists.

While the Jazz fought hard in the fourth quarter, Cunningham’s outburst was too much for them to handle.

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) stands at attention during the National Anthem before their game against the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“Deuce came alive in the fourth for us,” Duren stated. “I think it was a full team effort to get the job done today."

The Pistons defeated the Jazz 114-103. They move to 6-2 on the year, winning their fourth game in a row.

Justin Grasso
